Umbrella Infocare Achieves AWS Data and Analytics Partner Competency for Expertise in Big Data Analytics Solutions
Noida, India, July 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A Premier Consulting Partner of Amazon Web Services (AWS), they have now added the AWS Data and Analytics Competency to their distinctions.
The AWS Competency Program is designed to highlight AWS Partners with distinct technical proficiency and customer success in specialized solution and vertical areas. The Big Data Competency is awarded to partners displaying demonstrated success in helping customers evaluate and use the tools, techniques, and technologies of working with data productively, at any scale.
Umbrella Infocare is among only 7 of 345 partners headquartered in India to achieve the AWS Data and Analytics competency.
Umbrella’s proprietary Data Lake solution built on AWS technology demonstrates strong prowess in Big Data, as it is a tested and proven framework that enables data optimization for visualization and real time insights. From mapping out a data strategy, building a secure Data Lake and Warehouse, and setting up a pipeline for data analysis and visualization, integration with dashboards like BI and Qlik to data governance and automation, Umbrella provides end to end services in Big Data Analytics.
Other AWS competencies include Migration, Managed Services, DevOps, Well-Architected Review and Windows Workloads partner. The key goal behind achieving these capabilities is enabling customer success through expertise.
Nishant Sharma, Chief Technology Officer, states, “This is a significant step toward empowering customer success. We are constantly making efforts to upskill and build frameworks that enable innovation, automation and efficiency. With this milestone, we look forward to empowering data transformation and modernisation for more customers through robust partnership.”
Sanjay Agarwal, Co-Founder and Managing Partner comments, “Now that we have achieved this competency, the onus is on us to help businesses innovate and leverage analytics for solving business challenges with leading technology.”
Umbrella Infocare has been helping a wide range of customers across industries like Media and Entertainment, Health, IT, Manufacturing, Finance and Aviation with data transformation.
With deep expertise in AWS, the Cloud services leader helps customers build a highly reliable, available, agile and secure data framework.
About Umbrella Infocare
Umbrella Infocare (UIPL) is a leading AWS partner in India providing consulting services for Cloud Migration and a range of other Cloud related services that enable data, application and infrastructure modernization. Having carried out 400+ migration and transformation deployments on AWS Cloud with a security first approach, Umbrella’s strategies are tailored to meet specific customer objectives focused on business goals.
As an organisation, Umbrella comprises a highly skilled team of cloud experts who believe in constantly learning and upskilling to help customers get the best of Cloud and AWS.
The AWS Competency Program is designed to highlight AWS Partners with distinct technical proficiency and customer success in specialized solution and vertical areas. The Big Data Competency is awarded to partners displaying demonstrated success in helping customers evaluate and use the tools, techniques, and technologies of working with data productively, at any scale.
Umbrella Infocare is among only 7 of 345 partners headquartered in India to achieve the AWS Data and Analytics competency.
Umbrella’s proprietary Data Lake solution built on AWS technology demonstrates strong prowess in Big Data, as it is a tested and proven framework that enables data optimization for visualization and real time insights. From mapping out a data strategy, building a secure Data Lake and Warehouse, and setting up a pipeline for data analysis and visualization, integration with dashboards like BI and Qlik to data governance and automation, Umbrella provides end to end services in Big Data Analytics.
Other AWS competencies include Migration, Managed Services, DevOps, Well-Architected Review and Windows Workloads partner. The key goal behind achieving these capabilities is enabling customer success through expertise.
Nishant Sharma, Chief Technology Officer, states, “This is a significant step toward empowering customer success. We are constantly making efforts to upskill and build frameworks that enable innovation, automation and efficiency. With this milestone, we look forward to empowering data transformation and modernisation for more customers through robust partnership.”
Sanjay Agarwal, Co-Founder and Managing Partner comments, “Now that we have achieved this competency, the onus is on us to help businesses innovate and leverage analytics for solving business challenges with leading technology.”
Umbrella Infocare has been helping a wide range of customers across industries like Media and Entertainment, Health, IT, Manufacturing, Finance and Aviation with data transformation.
With deep expertise in AWS, the Cloud services leader helps customers build a highly reliable, available, agile and secure data framework.
About Umbrella Infocare
Umbrella Infocare (UIPL) is a leading AWS partner in India providing consulting services for Cloud Migration and a range of other Cloud related services that enable data, application and infrastructure modernization. Having carried out 400+ migration and transformation deployments on AWS Cloud with a security first approach, Umbrella’s strategies are tailored to meet specific customer objectives focused on business goals.
As an organisation, Umbrella comprises a highly skilled team of cloud experts who believe in constantly learning and upskilling to help customers get the best of Cloud and AWS.
Contact
Umbrella Infocare Pvt. Ltd.Contact
Megha Mittal
+91 11 430 78540
https://www.umbrellainfocare.com/
Megha Mittal
+91 11 430 78540
https://www.umbrellainfocare.com/
Categories