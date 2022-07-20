Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong Reopens on 10 August 2022
Hotel Indigo® Singapore Katong Delivers Nostalgic Charm Amidst Singapore’s Heritage Katong Neighbourhood
Berlin, Germany, July 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong will once again open its doors to welcome guests on 10 August 2022 after a two-year hiatus.
Part of the IHG® global portfolio, Hotel Indigo is the world’s first globally branded boutique hotel brand and no two hotels under the brand around the world are alike. Each hotel is designed to reflect the local culture, character and history of its neighbourhood through its design, food & beverage, amenities and services.
Hotel Indigo® Singapore Katong is an upscale boutique hotel located in the neighbourhood of Katong, Singapore’s first heritage town. Located in the eastern region of Singapore and a 15-minute drive from Changi Airport and the Central Business District, this 131-room hotel integrates a modern multi-storey building with an architecturally significant heritage building – the former Joo Chiat Police Station, constructed in 1928 and characteristic of government buildings of that time.
The hotel features a unique modern design inspired by the Peranakan culture, paying homage to the heritage of its lively neighbourhood. Incorporating the colourful charm of the surrounding neighbourhood into its architecture and design, Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong features design elements inspired by the rich and vibrant culture of the Peranakans (Straits-born Chinese). This includes a feature wall at the hotel’s reception comprising a collage of intricate Peranakan ceramic patterns and colourful pop-art renditions of water jars, art murals in each room that depict the laidback, communal lifestyle of the neighbourhood, as well as a pop-up "mama stall" reminiscent of small convenience stalls often located in housing estates of the 1960s, displaying local artisans’ crafts in the hotel’s pavilion.
Adel Aramouni, General Manager, Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong said: “The Joo Chiat neighbourhood in Katong is well-loved for its diverse and fascinating mix of architecture, history, culture, and established Peranakan and Eurasian communities. As Singapore’s first Heritage Town, this part of Singapore has long been an integral part of the nation’s heritage and is now home to Singapore’s first Hotel Indigo hotel. Apart from providing our guests with a space to relax and recharge, Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong gives our guests the opportunity to experience and immerse themselves in the rustic charm of the Katong district, leaving them feeling inspired, refreshed, and connected to the neighbourhood around them."
The meticulously designed 30-square metre guest rooms mirror the structure and flow of a condensed Peranakan home, taking guests from the living room to the bedroom through to the spa-inspired bathroom which features aromatherapeutic toiletries from Biology Smart Skincare. Guests can also utilise a 24-hour Fitness Centre with Technogym equipment or take a relaxing dip in the hotel’s rooftop infinity pool while enjoying the spectacular view of the cultural enclave of Katong.
Designed by renowned architects Ong & Ong and multi-disciplinary architectural practice eco.id Architects and Design Consultancy, Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong thoughtfully incorporates highlights of the Katong neighbourhood story into the hotel’s creative design.
Food and beverage needs are catered to by the hotel’s all-day neighbourhood café and restaurant, Baba Chews, which features the best of modern-Singaporean (Mod-Sin) dishes, local favourites, and Western classic dishes alongside specialty coffee/tea and alcoholic beverages.
In addition, the hotel has teamed up with the iconic bittersweet aperitif, Aperol Spritz, to launch the pop-up garden bar serving handcrafted cocktails and light bites. It offers laidback vibes with colourful deck chairs, relaxing bean bags and ample space to accommodate those with pets. The garden served an eclectic menu of light bites paired perfectly with Aperol Spritz cocktails, beers and wines.
The Hotel Indigo brand was launched in 2004, making it one of IHG’s youngest brands. Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong is the second Hotel Indigo hotel to open in South East Asia (in 2016), following the launch of Hotel Indigo Bangkok Wireless Road in Bangkok, Thailand, in 2015.
