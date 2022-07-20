Chest Experts Oxipit and contextflow Team Up for Diagnostic Quality Assurance

The new partnership aims to mitigate the risk associated with missed findings in CT medical imaging studies. The collaboration will combine Oxipit’s ChestEye Quality and contextflow’s SEARCH Lung CT products to identify missed findings in CT scans in near-real time. ECR 2022 will offer the first preview of the combined solution, and the first installation will be deployed at Leiden University Medical Center.