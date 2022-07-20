Oxipit Study: 1 in 552 CXR Studies Feature Clinically Significant Diagnostic Errors

Oxipit has conducted a retrospective validation study from collected internal data of ChestEye Quality performance at more than 10 pilot deployment institutions. The study concludes that 1 in 552 (0.18%) chest X-ray studies reported by a radiologist include clinically significant diagnostic mistakes. The vast majority - 78.46% - of the errors are missed findings of pulmonary nodules and lymphadenopathy.