Free Training from the Tax Lien Lady – How to Buy Profitable Tax Liens Online in the Next 60 Days
free live Webinar on Thursday, July 21 on “How You Can Buy Profitable Tax Liens in Upcoming Online Tax Sales.”
East Stroudsburg, PA, July 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Joanne Musa, founder of TaxLienLady.com and creator of the Buying Tax Liens Online training course is hosting a free live Webinar on Thursday, July 21 on “How You Can Buy Profitable Tax Liens in Upcoming Online Tax Sales.”
A little over a decade ago, there were only 4 states with online tax lien sales and there weren’t any redeemable deed sales online. There were only a couple of platforms that handled these tax sales. Six years ago, only one redeemable deed auction was online, 9 states had counties with online tax sales, and 4 online platforms handled these auctions.
Today, there are at least 3 counties with redeemable deed sales online and counties in 12 states that have online tax lien sales! And there are 5 main online platforms conducting these auctions. Each state conducts their tax sale differently, they have different rules and procedures for tax sales. And each online platform has a different registration and bidding process. This can make it difficult for new investors.
“We still have almost 5 full months left to 2022, and there are so many online tax lien sales coming up from now until the end of the year. I want to make sure that investors understand how to take advantage of these tax sales and get the information they need to stop the paralysis of analysis and get started,” states Ms. Musa.
On this live Webinar, she’ll be revealing…
- Which states have online tax lien sales coming up this fall.
- How much money is needed to participate in these tax sales.
- Where to find the information for these tax sales/
- How to easily choose the right properties to bid on.
The live webinar, “How You Can Buy Profitable Tax Liens in Upcoming Online Tax Sales,” is Thursday July 21 at 7:00 pm Eastern Time. Here is the registration link to attend the webinar live:
https://taxlienlady.com/live-training
This is a great training for new investors who haven’t even started yet, as well as investors who have already purchased some tax liens. Find out which states have online tax sales coming up this year, when these tax sales take place and find out how to participate in these tax sales online. Also, discover how much money is really needed to be a profitable investor.
Note: The Webinar is free for all to attend live, and a replay will be made available for a limited time.
