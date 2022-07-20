Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Minnesota Self Storage Facility
Minneapolis, MN, July 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Matt Haugen, Alex Ihrke and Tom Flannigan of KW Commercial Minneapolis are pleased to announce the sale of Marshall Mini Storage. The 383-unit facility provides 52,900 rentable square feet of drive up storage to the Marshall, Minnesota market. Marshall Mini Storage sold for $2,710,000 to a local owner operator. Haugen and his team listed the property on behalf of the Seller and worked to procure the Buyer. Additionally, Haugen’s team represented the same buyer on the acquisition of Comfort Storage, which closed on the same day and is also located in Marshall, MN. Comfort Storage is comprised of 29,601 rentable square feet sold for $1,325,000.
Matt, Alex and Tom are the Minnesota, Iowa and North Dakota Broker Affiliates for the Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties. They can be reached at 651-269-6307.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
