Loveforce International Releases Jazz and R&B While Giving Away a Controversy
Santa Clarita, CA, July 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, July 22, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One will be in the Smooth Jazz music genre. The Other will be in the R&B music genre. In honor of the two new singles, Loveforce International will give away a book about controversy.
The New Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Joyful Noise.” The song is an uplifting, upbeat, Smooth Jazz song. The song is an instrumental.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “She’s Got A Bigg Butt.” The song is in the R&B music genre. Instrumentally its is upbeat and danceable. The lyrics talk about how attractive a particular woman is.
In honor of the two new Digital Music Singles, Loveforce International will be giving away the E-book version of Controversy by The Prophet of Life. The book explores various people and events that have been a lightning rod for controversy.
Some of the people discussed include Donald Trump, Caitlyn Jenner. Some of the events discussed include Global Warning, Hackers, and disease cures.
“We have two great singles in two different genres as well as a controversial book this week to continue with our Loveforce Summer,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, July 22nd only, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, Tik Tok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack and Qobuz.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at: (661) 523-4954
