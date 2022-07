Cisdem AppCrypt 7.1.0 Fixed Minor Bugs and Optimized the Toolbar

Chicago, IL, July 20, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Cisdem AppCrypt has been updated to version 7.1.0 with optimized toolbar of main window, fixed some issues and improved performance.Cisdem AppCrypt locks applications and blocks websites on Mac computers with a click. The website blocking feature lets users blacklist or whitelist websites on Mac, individually or in batch. Its schedule feature allows users to block apps and websites during certain time.“Cisdem AppCrypt helps users easily protect privacy, block distractions and improve productivity,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “This update adjusts the toolbar on the main window. It also fixed the issue that Cisdem AppCrypt cannot auto launch on M1 Mac. In addition, the current version changed the way preference files are stored.”What’s New in Version 7.1.0?1. Change the way preference files are stored.2. Optimize the toolbar on the Main window.3. Optimize the schedule tips.4. Fix the issue that Cisdem AppCrypt cannot auto launch on M1 Mac.5. Fix some minor bugs.Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac main features:1. Block specific websites/block websites by categoryAppCrypt can block specific websites and webpages on Safari, Google Chrome, Opera and other browsers. It can also block websites by category such as social media or gaming. Users can also use it to block all websites except approved ones. The blocking is hard to bypass due to the password that users set.2. Lock apps with passwordAppCrypt can lock individual apps with password. Once an app is locked, one has to enter the password to access it. If the password entered is wrong, the app will remain locked, and AppCrypt will record the failed attempt with date and time and capture a photo of the intruder.There is an auto lock feature. When enabled, the feature will automatically relock an unlocked app after it’s not active for a customizable amount of time.3. Schedule website blocking and app lockingThere is a schedule feature, allowing users to block websites and lock apps during certain hours on certain days. It’s easy to create recurring schedules. There are 2 options of schedule: apply to all & add separate schedule. If you set a general schedule, it will apply to both apps and webs. While those individually schedules will be applied in preference to the general schedule.4. Support importing and exporting the configuration fileUsers with multiple Macs can easily configure AppCrypt across their machines with the configuration file. The file will include the configurations on website blocking and app locking.5. Help with parental controls, productivity and privacy protectionCompatible with macOS 10.12 or later, AppCrypt is versatile and easy to use. It can be used for various purposes by parents and people in general.Price and availabilityCisdem AppCrypt for Mac 7.1.0 is available for download and purchase at https://www.cisdem.com/appcrypt-mac.html. One can buy a lifetime license for 1 Mac at $29.99 with lifetime free upgrades. Download the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-appcrypt.dmg.About CisdemCisdem is a software company focusing on the creation of utility, PDF and multimedia software products for Mac computers. The company is dedicated to developing high performance Mac software to make life easier and work more productive. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/