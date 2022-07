123RF Launches One Million Free Downloads of Stock Content for the Creator Community

Singapore, Singapore, July 26, 2022 --( PR.com )-- 123RF has recently introduced millions of high-quality free downloads of stock content including 500,000 unique vectors and 3D illustrations for personal and commercial use. According to 123RF, there are also upcoming plans for the metaverse-ready content and more coming soon, along with 10,000 unique files uploaded every month.The well-known stock content company is advancing its platform to align itself with the creator economy’s growth, an economy that has more than 50 million existing creators worldwide according to a report from SignalFire. With various content themes ranging from vector images to abstract art and the ever-in-demand seasonal content, 123RF is in the best position to supply influencers and content creators with relevant, trendy, and timely content at every stage of their content generation workflow.123RF has also been engaged in research and development in Artificial Intelligence-powered content production. Freelance content creators, graphic designers, and visual storytellers can now discover unique one-of-a-kind AI-generated icons, backgrounds, landscapes, cloudscapes, forests, and beaches for free on 123RF.com.Additionally, 123RF is equipped with advanced search features allowing its users to discover specific content that addresses each unique creative need while learning more about their favorite artists, designers, and photographers within 123RF’s global contributor community.With this and more to come in the future, 123RF invites all freelancers, business owners, influencers, and content creators to experience the free collection for themselves, either for personal or business needs.Explore 123RF free here: https://www.123rf.com/free-imagesAbout 123RFFounded in 2005, 123RF has grown to be one of the world’s largest royalty-free digital stock agencies. As part of INMAGINE, 123RF has helped millions of users tell their stories by offering millions of creative content spanning imagery, sound, and motion contributed by talents from around the world.https://www.123rf.com/About INMAGINEINMAGINE is a creative ecosystem powered by design, technological innovation, and entrepreneurship. Our mission is to make design smarter, faster, and easier for everyone using artificial intelligence and data analytics to simplify the creative process. Our primary brands include 123RF.com, Pixlr.com, and Designs.AI.https://www.inmagine.com