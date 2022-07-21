Summit Psychological Services Announces Phase 1 of Data Division of Assessment, Testing and Analysis to Concentrate on Older Adults

Educating ourselves and leaning on our mental health professionals in gauging the differences between typical age related change and warning signs of abnormal mental deterioration is very important not only for our loved ones, patients and families, but also to our society as a whole as we move through this demographic change together. SPS is providing that education and necessary testing that assists in getting families the answers they need.