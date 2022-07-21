Summit Psychological Services Announces Phase 1 of Data Division of Assessment, Testing and Analysis to Concentrate on Older Adults
Educating ourselves and leaning on our mental health professionals in gauging the differences between typical age related change and warning signs of abnormal mental deterioration is very important not only for our loved ones, patients and families, but also to our society as a whole as we move through this demographic change together. SPS is providing that education and necessary testing that assists in getting families the answers they need.
Summit, NJ, July 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Alison Johnson Psy.D. of Summit Psychological Services announces the launch of D.A.T.A. (the Division of Assessment, Testing and Analysis) to assist those in need of Neuropsychological and Psychological Testing. Dr. Johnson plans to roll out the new division in three phases. The first phase is to focus on older adults which coincides with the United Nations General Assembly’s recent declaration on the Decade of Healthy Aging (2021-2030). For more information or to schedule Neuropsychological Testing for an older adult in the Union, Essex, Morris and Somerset Counties call SPS at 908-273-5558 or visit www.summitpsychologicalservices.com.
A neuropsychological evaluation is a test to measure how well a person's brain is working. The abilities tested include reading, language usage, attention, learning, processing speed, reasoning, remembering, problem-solving, mood, personality and more. It is recommended that the referrals for testing come from physicians who have ruled out any medical issues which could be causing a decline in the person’s abilities.
Family, loved ones, caregivers and friends may feel hesitant about asking their parents or partners to get neuropsychological testing. There are many reasons why it can be important to have these discussions as it is not always clear to discern from the natural aging process and/or greater medical concerns. Typical health problems for those who enter this stage of life can be cognitive impairment, strokes, depression and delirium, dementia, Alzheimer’s and brain degeneration. It is very important and could drastically alter quality of life, to have a careful assessment and to reach the correct diagnosis so that the medical team can decide on the best treatment and care for the individual.
“I am forming DATA to channel all the knowledge of our in-house specialists into a department that could answer as many educational, clinical and personal growth questions under one roof,” said Dr. Johnson (Alison Johnson, Psy.D. is Managing Director at SPS in Summit, N.J. and has been in practice for over 30 years), SPS covers Union, Morris, and Essex Counties and surrounding areas. If you are a loved one or caretaker of someone who could benefit from Neuropsychological Testing or a physician who has patients they would like to have tested, contact SPS at 908-273-5558 or visit www.summitpsychologicalservices.com.
