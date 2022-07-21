OBX Outer Banks Suspense Thriller Now Available at Local Bookstores, Gift Shops and Online
Nags Head, NC, July 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- OBX, David Dean’s new suspense thriller set in North Carolina’s Outer Banks, has made its way onto shelves of local bookstores and gift shops from Duck to Ocracoke as sales soar for the engaging summer read.
The 300-page novel is also available for purchase online as a paperback via IndieBound.org, Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. Additionally, it is published as an eBook for the Amazon Kindle on Amazon.com.
OBX (ISBN: 979-8-218-00862-8) is the first in a series of books featuring Michael Francis, an agent with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Agent Francis is sent from Raleigh to the vacation mecca of the Outer Banks to investigate the murder of an influential politician’s staffer. The struggling mother of three finds herself in a gathering storm of cover-ups, crooked cops, drug trafficking, and attempts on her life while she deals with a difficult separation from her police detective husband. In the midst of unexpected and confusing romantic overtures from a prime suspect, an approaching hurricane threatens to sabotage her investigation as Michael chases down a serial killer who's been operating in the shadows for years, facing human threats more dangerous than mother nature herself in a climactic ending with an unexpected twist.
Quail Ridge Books, Raleigh
Pamlico Books, Washington
Megabella Treasures, Surf City
The Island Shop Boutique, Manteo
The Cottage Shop, Nags Head/Duck/Corolla
North Beach General Store, Rodanthe
Buxton Village Books, Buxton
Books to Be Red, Ocracoke
North Carolina author David Dean is an avid fan of suspenseful mysteries, science fiction, and horror. He enjoys writing screenplays, novels, novellas, and short story anthologies that challenge a reader's perceived understanding of social norms, reality, science, and religion, and the role each plays in the ongoing struggle between good and evil in every human being.
He was recently invited to a signing event at The Island Shop Boutique in Manteo, with plans for additional appearances coming this summer and fall.
The author lives in the coastal paradise surrounding Topsail Island, North Carolina. In addition to OBX, other titles he’s authored include the sci-fi anthology, "The Peril of Thought and the horror novel Shadows. He is available for book signing, panel discussions and other public events.
Contact
David DeanContact
910-899-8935
www.daviddeanwriter.com
