Agmis Launches Salesforce Suite for NGO Digital Transformation

Leading Baltic full-service Salesforce consultancy debuts an all-in-one product suite, aimed at non-profit and non-governmental organizations. The NGO toolkit covers all key NGO operational areas, including online and offline donation collection, volunteer relationship management platform, event and volunteer resource management and volunteer intranet for online NGO member communication. The suite is available for worldwide deployment, with special focus on nonprofits in the Nordics, US and UK.