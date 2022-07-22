Agmis Launches Salesforce Suite for NGO Digital Transformation
Leading Baltic full-service Salesforce consultancy debuts an all-in-one product suite, aimed at non-profit and non-governmental organizations. The NGO toolkit covers all key NGO operational areas, including online and offline donation collection, volunteer relationship management platform, event and volunteer resource management and volunteer intranet for online NGO member communication. The suite is available for worldwide deployment, with special focus on nonprofits in the Nordics, US and UK.
Kaunas, Lithuania, July 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “Last few years have really crystallized the calls for NGO digital transformation. The global pandemic shifted many organization management online. The war in Ukraine resulted in an influx of new members, with better tools needed to handle volunteer resources,” says Head of Salesforce projects Jurgis Bakanas.
Since the launch of the Salesforce services line, nonprofits have been one of key focus and expertise areas for the consultancy.
According to Jurgis Bakanas, while nonprofit organizations conduct a diverse set of missions - be it climate change awareness, elderly support, promotion of sports or culture - their operations revolve around volunteers, donors, campaigns and activities.
“Over time we have developed a vast set of tools for NGO needs. This year we have decided to unify them into a single toolkit - call it an Nonprofit OS - an NGO operating system, which helps to streamline all core areas of NGO operation,”- adds Jurgis Bakanas.
The NGO toolkit development started with the need to improve donation collection. On the Bluelark platform, online one-off and periodic donations can be collected with a single click. The platform offers automatic integrations with all major Nordic banks.
The NGO toolkit provides in-depth reports into donations and donor commitments. It also allows to segment the donors, utilizing the same powerful tools business organizations use for their customer segmentation - including priority donors, as well as the ones most likely to churn.
Another part of NGO Toolkit is aimed at volunteer resource management. The platform provides a dedicated tool for volunteer rostering. In addition to such criteria as location, age, education, it can also list specialist skills (e.g. Ukrainian language, photography, certified nurse), to find the right person for the task at hand. Shift scheduling is an essential part in elderly care and humanitarian efforts.
The global pandemic shifted our lives online. It called many organizations to adjust to the new normal. On the platform, each organization volunteer can logon to the platform with his credentials. The platform features all organization news, as well as a calendar of upcoming events, where members can discover activities and subscribe to them.
The toolkit is built on the Salesforce platform and comes with a free-of-charge Salesforce license for non-profit organizations.
