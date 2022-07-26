Future Horizons Presents "Ten Things Your Student with Autism Wishes You Knew: Updated and Expanded, 2nd Edition"

In this exciting companion to the beloved classic, "Ten Things Every Child with Autism Wishes You Knew," the unique perspective of an autistic child’s voice describes for teachers, in the classroom and in the larger community, how to understand thinking and processing patterns common in autism, how to shape an environment conducive to their learning style, and how to communicate with autistic learners of all ages in functional, meaningful ways.