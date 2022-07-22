The Connecticut Press Issues Ebook of New Haven Town Records from 1769 - 1819
The Connecticut Press announced that its highly acclaimed reference book New Haven Town Records 1769 - 1819 is now available as an ebook for first time.
Cheshire, CT, July 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The highly acclaimed reference, New Haven Town Records, 1769 - 1819, Vol. IV Ancient Record Series (The Connecticut Press, 2022) is now available as an ebook thanks to The Connecticut Press and Ingram Spark. The 472-page volume, is available on all ebook platforms for both individual and library purchases.
Called an invaluable resource by the Connecticut History Review (Vol. 60, No. 2 Fall, 2021, pp. 87 - 89), the volume provides a firsthand account of New Haven history from the beginnings of the American Revolution through the city's pioneering role in the American Industrial Revolution. It also contains biographical information on over 2,000 New Haveners in a thoroughly indexed format.
"We are delighted to make this highly acclaimed reference book available to modern readers for the first time in over 200 years," says Peter J. Malia, principal of The Connecticut Press. "Because it offers important primary-source information on New Haven's growth as a major city and leader in the industrial revolution, we fully expect scholars and students alike will want to reevaluate New Haven's place in Connecticut and U.S. history."
Founded over 20 years ago, The Connecticut Press, based in Cheshire, CT, is a specialty publisher of fine and decorative arts, American history, photography, biography, and reference works.
Called an invaluable resource by the Connecticut History Review (Vol. 60, No. 2 Fall, 2021, pp. 87 - 89), the volume provides a firsthand account of New Haven history from the beginnings of the American Revolution through the city's pioneering role in the American Industrial Revolution. It also contains biographical information on over 2,000 New Haveners in a thoroughly indexed format.
"We are delighted to make this highly acclaimed reference book available to modern readers for the first time in over 200 years," says Peter J. Malia, principal of The Connecticut Press. "Because it offers important primary-source information on New Haven's growth as a major city and leader in the industrial revolution, we fully expect scholars and students alike will want to reevaluate New Haven's place in Connecticut and U.S. history."
Founded over 20 years ago, The Connecticut Press, based in Cheshire, CT, is a specialty publisher of fine and decorative arts, American history, photography, biography, and reference works.
Contact
The Connecticut PressContact
Peter J. Malia
203-257-6020
https://www.connecticutpress.com
Peter J. Malia
203-257-6020
https://www.connecticutpress.com
Categories