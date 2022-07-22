Veelead Solutions Introduced Microsoft 365 Help Desk System
Veelead Solutions developed a free-to-use Help Desk System on Microsoft 365 platform o help the employees create support tickets and track the status of all their tickets in one place.
Edison, NJ, July 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A robust Office 365 help desk ticketing system enables businesses in ticket management from end-to-end with cutting-edge solutions of Microsoft 365 like PowerApps, Power Automate and SharePoint Online. The Office 365 Help Desk System is free-to-use if the businesses have Microsoft 365 license. This internal ticketing system can be used with SharePoint versions which leverage the enterprise business features of SharePoint.
Features like automated notifications during ticket creation, response management, and resolution are made feasible by the SharePoint Help Desk system. Users will be notified automatically when a ticket is being created, the relevant actions are being performed, and a resolution is being worked on. Microsoft's ticketing system is essential for rapid, effective, and hassle-free ticket processing.
Veelead Solutions Launching Microsoft 365 Help Desk System
Veelead Solutions offers Microsoft 365 Help Desk System to help the employees create support tickets and track the status of all their tickets in one place. This help desk platform assists in keeping the company efficient, well-organized, and on top of the numerous internal requests. Businesses can create an intuitive internal help desk system to handle issues or requests of all the employees.
With Veelead's internal helpdesk management system, businesses can ensure seamless functioning. The SharePoint helpdesk agents may quickly create tickets, allocate them, merge tickets, and amend the information. With this, organizations may successfully eliminate the silos issue.
The Microsoft Office 365 ticketing system facilitates effective ticket management, complete reporting, and efficient operations. The ticketing system for Microsoft Office 365 facilitates effective ticket management, complete reporting, and efficient operations. A company can create an unlimited number of users with the internal IT ticketing system, which is able to create various types of tickets based on the business requirement, connects with Power BI for reporting, and helps keep data secure with SharePoint.
