SmartTOP Convertible Top Module for Ferrari 360 and F430 Spider Price Reduction
The manufacturer Mods4cars has permanently lowered the price of its retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control for the Ferrari models 360 and F430 Spider. It allows for the operation of the convertible top while driving and with One-Touch.
Las Vegas, NV, July 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The SmartTOP manufacturer Mods4cars reduces the price of its convertible top control for two Ferrari models. The retrofit convertible top module for the Ferrari 360 and F430 Spider is now available for 169 Euro plus tax. "We are pleased that more Ferrari drivers can now enjoy our valuable functional extension," explains PR spokesman, Sven Tornow.
The retrofitted convertible top module makes it possible to open and close the convertible top while driving at speeds of up to 40 km/h and with One-Touch. Thanks to One-Touch, all it takes is a quick tap of the convertible top button and the process is carried out automatically. The driver has both hands back on the steering wheel much quicker.
Furthermore, the SmartTOP module provides the following additional features: Which position the windows should assume after the convertible top is opened, can be set. The convertible top control can also be completely deactivated if required.
The functions are programmable, according to personal preferences. The USB port attached to the SmartTOP gives you the possibility to configure the module on a PC/MAC. In addition, software updates can be installed, which Mods4cars provides to customers free of charge.
The plug-and-play adapter, included in the scope of delivery, ensures a simple connection between the vehicle electronics and SmartTOP module. Installation is simply established by plugging together. Adapters in original equipment quality are used. Since no wires are cut, removal is possible at any time without leaving a trace.
The comfort control for the Ferrari 360 and F430 Spider is now available for 169.00 Euro plus tax. SmartTOP convertible top modules are also offered for the Ferrari models California, 458/488 Spider, F8 Spider and Portofino.
SmartTOP convertible top controls are also available for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.
A product video can be viewed here:
http://youtu.be/oKIIeV3Z_YM
For more information:
http://www.mods4cars.com
About Mods4cars:
Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.
The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.
Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.
The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.
