Fever International Music Group Artist It's Allgood - She Can Have It All, Now Available Worldwide
"The All New Single from It's Allgood, 'She Can Have It All,' is destined for greatness. It's Allgood and Special Guest Ivan Kelly have created a remarkable track combining the traits of both R&B and Pop. Pure genius," stated TC Page, Manager, It's Allgood.
New York, NY, July 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- If you are familiar with the music from It's Allgood, you already realize the talent this group draws upon to create their music. The new song, "She Can Have It All," draws upon all of this talent plus one, Ivan Kelly. "Whenever one hears 'She Can Have It All,' the song's amazing composition, along with the tracks vocal delivery first capture and then captivate the listener. It's Allgood's music is pure fire, adding Ivan Kelly to the mix is like adding gasoline. It's Allgood has broken into the music scene like a certified hit machine, every track tops the last and the popularity of the music drives home the fact that It's Allgood," stated TC Page, Manager, It's Allgood.
Contact
Fever International Music GroupContact
T.C. Page
680-888-1666
http://fvr.international/
T.C. Page
680-888-1666
http://fvr.international/
Categories