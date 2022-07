Fever International Music Group Artist It's Allgood - She Can Have It All, Now Available Worldwide

New York, NY, July 23, 2022 --( PR.com )-- If you are familiar with the music from It's Allgood, you already realize the talent this group draws upon to create their music. The new song, "She Can Have It All," draws upon all of this talent plus one, Ivan Kelly. "Whenever one hears 'She Can Have It All,' the song's amazing composition, along with the tracks vocal delivery first capture and then captivate the listener. It's Allgood's music is pure fire, adding Ivan Kelly to the mix is like adding gasoline. It's Allgood has broken into the music scene like a certified hit machine, every track tops the last and the popularity of the music drives home the fact that It's Allgood," stated TC Page, Manager, It's Allgood.