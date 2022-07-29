Worldwide Discipleship Association to Host Charity Event Titled "Let The Nations Flourish: Global Discipleship Benefit" on Sept 15
Fayetteville, GA, July 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) announced today that it plans to host a charity event this fall titled “Let The Nations Flourish: Global Discipleship Benefit” on September 15, 2022. Dinner tickets are now on sale for $65 online at disciplebuilding.org/benefit. There are also 5 sponsorship packages and 3 partnership packages available for those who wish to support the benefit. Each sponsorship and partnership level comes with a specific number of complimentary tickets to the event; recognition in programs, powerpoints, and table stands; and an assorted thank-you gift from WDA.
The event will take place at the Dottie Event Center in Fayetteville, Georgia. It will go from 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm ET and include a catered plated dinner, live music performance by renowned cellist Jenn Cornell, and a silent auction.
This special event will celebrate the worldwide movements of transformation, healing, and growth in Christ happening through WDA. Doors & Silent Auction open at 5:30 pm. Dinner will be served at 6:30 pm.
Hear special testimonies from WDA Nigeria Director, Akim Dalyop and WDA Director of International Ministries, Nate Harkness. Meet WDA's International Staff. Hear stories straight from the WDA Mission Field. Give generously to support this impactful global effort making disciples of many nations.
"Every year, there is no greater opportunity to celebrate what God has done throughout the nations, and through WDA," said Jennifer McClin, WDA’s Director of Generosity and the Global Benefit organizer. "All proceeds from this event go toward supporting the ongoing mission and ministry work of WDA which is transforming lives and impacting communities around the globe. All are welcome to come, and can expect to be encouraged, uplifted, and invited into a movement that is greater than themselves - to let the nations flourish!"
Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) is an interdenominational Christian ministry whose mission is to serve the church worldwide by developing Christ-like character in people and equipping them to disciple others like Jesus. WDA has been serving the metro-Atlanta area since 1974.
Contact
Jordan Stafford (Marketing Coordinator)
www.disciplebuilding.org/
Or contact Jennifer McClin (Director of Generosity)
