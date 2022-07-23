Second Edition of CyberSecurity Expert Joseph Steinberg's "Cybersecurity For Dummies" Book Now Available
New York, NY, July 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The second edition of Cybersecurity For Dummies, Joseph Steinberg’s best-selling introductory-level book about cybersecurity, is now available.
Like its first-edition counterpart, CyberSecurity For Dummies: Second Edition is written for general audiences, and can help people of all backgrounds stay cyber-secure, regardless of their technical skillsets.
The book is the down-to-earth guide you need to secure your own data (and your company’s, too). You’ll get step-by-step guidance on how to implement reasonable security measures, prevent cyberattacks, and deal securely with remote work.
And, of course, all versions of CyberSecurity For Dummies will also help guide you in the event that your information has already been compromised.
Cybersecurity For Dummies is also the ideal handbook for anyone considering a career transition into cybersecurity.
Topics covered in the book include:
∙ The who and why of cybersecurity threats
∙ Basic cybersecurity concepts
∙ What to do to be cyber-secure
∙ What to do if you have been breached
∙ Cybersecurity careers
∙ What to think about if you want to stay cybersecure in the future
CyberSecurity For Dummies: Second Edition also offers:
∙ Updated directions on how to prevent ransomware attacks and how to handle situations in which you have been targeted
∙ Step-by-step instructions on how to create data backups and implement strong encryption
∙ Basic information that every aspiring cybersecurity professional needs to know
The good news is that we can all be cybersecure — and it doesn’t take a degree in computer science to make it happen.
CyberSecurity For Dummies: Second Edition is available online including at Amazon, as well as at bookstores around the globe.
