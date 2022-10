New Book Release from Fireship Press — “20,000 Kilos Under the Sea”

Tucson, AZ, October 12, 2022 --( PR.com )-- When a US expedition is attacked, three survivors are saved by a mysterious vessel. The enigmatic Captain Nikto elects to keep the captives alive, requiring each of their skills for his daring pursuits.As Nikto’s true motives emerge –and evidence of a rogue submarine alerts the world’s navies– the captives must work together to avoid annihilation.A fast-paced adventure-thriller that's described as “The classic Disney adventure meets The Hunt for Red October.”About the AuthorRichard Wickliffe’s thriller Storm Crashers was awarded Best Popular Fiction at the Florida Book awards. His screenplay for the tech-thriller was also optioned by Twentieth Century Fox.Richard has managed teams of investigators for twenty years with cases ranging from crime rings; to cyber fraud, human trafficking, and the Russian mafia.He’s been published in journals in the investigative field and enjoys speaking about unique crimes, including the FBI's InfraGard Counterterrorism conferences and seminars in Las Vegas committed to accuracy in crime writing. He’s the recipient of the FBI's Exceptional Service in the Public Interest Award.Fireship PressP.O. BOX 68412 • Tucson, AZ 85737 • 520-360-6228fireshipinfo@gmail.comhttp://www.fireshippress.comFiction: Historical, Action & Adventure, Science Fiction, Sea StoriesTrade paperback: 978-1-61179-398-7 / $25.99ePub & Mobi: 978-1-61179-399-4 / $9.99On sale now through leading bookstores worldwideVisit https://fireshippress.com/Author/rich-wickliffe/ for more details.