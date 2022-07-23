Fever International Music Group, Producer Ulrich Wild (Static X, Pantera, CORE 10) and Ronnie King (The Offspring, 2Pac), Present Core 10 "Act Of Valor"
CORE 10 release their first single "Act Of Valor" with a new line-up. It has taken CORE 10 over four years to locate and recruit the correct group of musicians that can deliver what the three original members consider the original group's sound. During this search there was many ups as well as downs along the way, but in the end a true metal monster was created.
New York, NY, July 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CORE 10 now consist of Vocalist Duncan Nisbet, Co-Vocalist Sean Michael Lenhoff, Guitarist Mark Richey, Bass Guitarist Alejandro Tarantino, Programmer Ronnie King and Drummer Francis Cassel. The group now has a brand new banger paying tribute to no one specific Act Of Valor but to all of them. This song is in honor of all of our true American heroes, from all branches, in all conflicts, special operations, or wars. All of the men and women that attained the status of being recognized for a specific act of valor have one thing in common, their team. It takes the proper combination of players to win a game, the same thought can be applied to music as well. CORE 10 has now won the game, the new all star lineup is ready to hit the festival circuit and to meet all of you at one of the shows. The Group has also begun to receive corporate sponsorships Black Flys Eyewear, Sullen Art Collective, Vayper Guitars, and Paiste Cymbals to name a few. The new CORE 10 single Act Of Valor is available worldwide everywhere music can be streamed or downloaded, please download a copy, support live music.
