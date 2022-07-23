Fever International Music Group, Producer Ulrich Wild (Static X, Pantera, CORE 10) and Ronnie King (The Offspring, 2Pac), Present Core 10 "Act Of Valor"

CORE 10 release their first single "Act Of Valor" with a new line-up. It has taken CORE 10 over four years to locate and recruit the correct group of musicians that can deliver what the three original members consider the original group's sound. During this search there was many ups as well as downs along the way, but in the end a true metal monster was created.