American Way Van & Storage Commits to Five More Years with National Van Lines
Broadview, IL, July 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- National Van Lines is proud to announce that American Way Van & Storage of Vandalia, OH has signed another five-year addendum with National Van Lines.
When owners Bobby and Diana Vann started American Way Van & Storage in 1989, they knew only one interstate carrier they wanted to work with—National Van Lines. Both American Way Van & Storage and National Van Lines think of moving the same way—it’s relocating families and their precious items, not just hauling furniture.
“The Vann’s and the entire American Way family have been valuable, customer-focused, business partners for more than 30 years,” National Van Lines CEO Tim Helenthal said. “We’re really excited about the continuation of our partnership.”
Since joining National Van Lines in 1989, the Vanns and American Way Van & Storage have won numerous awards, including the prestigious F.L. McKee Award in 2011. Bobby is heavily involved with Agent Council, serving as Chair, Vice-Chair and at-large member during his tenure.
“I was a driver before I started American Way Van & Storage,” Bobby Vann said. “At many places, I was a number and not a name. At National Van Lines, you are a person and remain a person. Not only does National Van Lines want to know you as that person, they want to know your family too. They take you in as part of their family. I can honestly say that after being with them 33 years, National Van Lines has always come through when they said they would.”
About National Van Lines
Specialties
Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a FREE moving quote on any of our moving services.
History
Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever.
When owners Bobby and Diana Vann started American Way Van & Storage in 1989, they knew only one interstate carrier they wanted to work with—National Van Lines. Both American Way Van & Storage and National Van Lines think of moving the same way—it’s relocating families and their precious items, not just hauling furniture.
“The Vann’s and the entire American Way family have been valuable, customer-focused, business partners for more than 30 years,” National Van Lines CEO Tim Helenthal said. “We’re really excited about the continuation of our partnership.”
Since joining National Van Lines in 1989, the Vanns and American Way Van & Storage have won numerous awards, including the prestigious F.L. McKee Award in 2011. Bobby is heavily involved with Agent Council, serving as Chair, Vice-Chair and at-large member during his tenure.
“I was a driver before I started American Way Van & Storage,” Bobby Vann said. “At many places, I was a number and not a name. At National Van Lines, you are a person and remain a person. Not only does National Van Lines want to know you as that person, they want to know your family too. They take you in as part of their family. I can honestly say that after being with them 33 years, National Van Lines has always come through when they said they would.”
About National Van Lines
Specialties
Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a FREE moving quote on any of our moving services.
History
Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever.
Contact
National Van LinesContact
Jessica Frank
708-356-5288
www.nationalvanlines.com
Jessica Frank
708-356-5288
www.nationalvanlines.com
Categories