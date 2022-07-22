6th Annual Marucci World Series to Deliver First-Class Experience
Baton Rouge, LA, July 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Marucci Sports will host 98 teams in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the 6th Annual Marucci World Series, on July 23 – 28, 2022. The competitive youth baseball tournament will showcase teams ranging from 14U – 17U, competing in some of the best amateur baseball in the country.
“Our staff looks forward to this event every year. We enjoy getting to host the Marucci World Series in our great state of Louisiana,” says Kyle Achord, event host and Marucci Vice President of Team Sales.
The invite-only Marucci World Series will host just under 100 teams, comprised of Marucci Franchise Club and Founders’ Club organizations. These teams are an alliance of elite travel baseball organizations in long-term partnerships with Marucci that are committed to excellence on-and-off the field, have positive reputations of service in their communities, and align with the brands’ core values.
“There is a tremendous amount of work that goes into this event, but our organizations and the relationships we have with them make it worthwhile. The Marucci World Series is exclusively for them, so everything we do is driven by our desire to make this the best event they compete in all year,” continues Achord.
Marucci CEO and Co-Founder, Kurt Ainsworth, is equally as focused on bringing an unrivaled experience to all attendees, especially in his hometown. “These teams fuel the game and our business. Making this a first-class experience shows our appreciation for their loyalty and partnership. It’s a privilege to host teams from all over the nation in Baton Rouge and we appreciate the community’s support in showcasing Louisiana at its best.”
The Marucci World Series will commence with a Pre-Opening Ceremony Tailgate Party with live music by the Chase Tyler Band, food trucks, and games from 4:00-6:00p on July 23. The Opening Ceremony begins at 7:00p and will feature a Home Run Derby, Fastest Man Competition and Coaches’ Fungo Challenge, before concluding with a fireworks show. This event is open to the public, free to attend, and fun for the entire family.
Tournament play will commence Sunday, and continue through Thursday, with the semi-finals and championship games played on Thursday at LSU’s Alex Box Stadium, Southeastern Louisiana University, University High School, and Live Oak High School. All games are open to the public and free to attend.
Achord continues, “with the help of Visit Baton Rouge, the Louisiana Office of Tourism and LSU, we are confident we can provide an experience like no other. Their generosity, hard work and insight helps us share the unique culture of our of home state.”
“The Visit Baton Rouge staff is very excited to welcome back athletes, their families and friends to the Marucci World Series”, said Paul Arrigo, CDME, President and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge. “We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to the city again with open arms, and this is the perfect event for the whole family to get out and enjoy. We’re thrilled and proud to be a part of the tournament!”
The Marucci World Series athletes will compete on the best fields in Baton Rouge and the surrounding area. College stadiums hosting games include Alex Box Stadium and Southeastern Louisiana University, while high school venues include Brusly High School, Catholic High School, Central High School, Donaldsonville High School, Dutchtown High School, East Ascension High School, Live Oak High School, Parkview Baptist School, St. Amant High School, St. Michael’s High School, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, University High School, and Zachary Youth Park.
2022 Marucci World Series Participating Organizations
· 9ers Baseball
· Marucci Athletics
· Arkansas Patriots
· BlueChip Baseball
· California Baseball Academy
· CBC Blackhawks
· Colorado Baseball Academy
· Dallas Tigers
· East Coast Baseball
· Georgia Bombers
· Illinois Travel Baseball Club
· Knights Knation Baseball
· Marucci Elite Texas
· Marucci Midwest
· Natural Baseball Academy
· Power Baseball
· Richmond County Baseball Club
· South Oakland A’s
· Traction Elite
· Tri-State Arsenal
· US Nationals
For more information on the 2022 Marucci World Series, including game times and field locations, please visit maruccisports.com/mws and follow @Maruccisports on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter.
About Marucci
Founded in 2009 by former Big Leaguers, Marucci Sports is a leading manufacturer and distributor of baseball and fastpitch equipment under the Marucci and Victus brands, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Marucci’s product portfolio includes wood and metal bats, fielding gloves, batting gloves, apparel, bags, accessories and protective gear. Today, Marucci and Victus are the top two most-used bats among Big League players. Marucci’s recent acquisition of Lizard Skins reinforces its leading position in diamond sports and expands its presence into hockey, cycling and esports.
“Our staff looks forward to this event every year. We enjoy getting to host the Marucci World Series in our great state of Louisiana,” says Kyle Achord, event host and Marucci Vice President of Team Sales.
The invite-only Marucci World Series will host just under 100 teams, comprised of Marucci Franchise Club and Founders’ Club organizations. These teams are an alliance of elite travel baseball organizations in long-term partnerships with Marucci that are committed to excellence on-and-off the field, have positive reputations of service in their communities, and align with the brands’ core values.
“There is a tremendous amount of work that goes into this event, but our organizations and the relationships we have with them make it worthwhile. The Marucci World Series is exclusively for them, so everything we do is driven by our desire to make this the best event they compete in all year,” continues Achord.
Marucci CEO and Co-Founder, Kurt Ainsworth, is equally as focused on bringing an unrivaled experience to all attendees, especially in his hometown. “These teams fuel the game and our business. Making this a first-class experience shows our appreciation for their loyalty and partnership. It’s a privilege to host teams from all over the nation in Baton Rouge and we appreciate the community’s support in showcasing Louisiana at its best.”
The Marucci World Series will commence with a Pre-Opening Ceremony Tailgate Party with live music by the Chase Tyler Band, food trucks, and games from 4:00-6:00p on July 23. The Opening Ceremony begins at 7:00p and will feature a Home Run Derby, Fastest Man Competition and Coaches’ Fungo Challenge, before concluding with a fireworks show. This event is open to the public, free to attend, and fun for the entire family.
Tournament play will commence Sunday, and continue through Thursday, with the semi-finals and championship games played on Thursday at LSU’s Alex Box Stadium, Southeastern Louisiana University, University High School, and Live Oak High School. All games are open to the public and free to attend.
Achord continues, “with the help of Visit Baton Rouge, the Louisiana Office of Tourism and LSU, we are confident we can provide an experience like no other. Their generosity, hard work and insight helps us share the unique culture of our of home state.”
“The Visit Baton Rouge staff is very excited to welcome back athletes, their families and friends to the Marucci World Series”, said Paul Arrigo, CDME, President and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge. “We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to the city again with open arms, and this is the perfect event for the whole family to get out and enjoy. We’re thrilled and proud to be a part of the tournament!”
The Marucci World Series athletes will compete on the best fields in Baton Rouge and the surrounding area. College stadiums hosting games include Alex Box Stadium and Southeastern Louisiana University, while high school venues include Brusly High School, Catholic High School, Central High School, Donaldsonville High School, Dutchtown High School, East Ascension High School, Live Oak High School, Parkview Baptist School, St. Amant High School, St. Michael’s High School, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, University High School, and Zachary Youth Park.
2022 Marucci World Series Participating Organizations
· 9ers Baseball
· Marucci Athletics
· Arkansas Patriots
· BlueChip Baseball
· California Baseball Academy
· CBC Blackhawks
· Colorado Baseball Academy
· Dallas Tigers
· East Coast Baseball
· Georgia Bombers
· Illinois Travel Baseball Club
· Knights Knation Baseball
· Marucci Elite Texas
· Marucci Midwest
· Natural Baseball Academy
· Power Baseball
· Richmond County Baseball Club
· South Oakland A’s
· Traction Elite
· Tri-State Arsenal
· US Nationals
For more information on the 2022 Marucci World Series, including game times and field locations, please visit maruccisports.com/mws and follow @Maruccisports on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter.
About Marucci
Founded in 2009 by former Big Leaguers, Marucci Sports is a leading manufacturer and distributor of baseball and fastpitch equipment under the Marucci and Victus brands, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Marucci’s product portfolio includes wood and metal bats, fielding gloves, batting gloves, apparel, bags, accessories and protective gear. Today, Marucci and Victus are the top two most-used bats among Big League players. Marucci’s recent acquisition of Lizard Skins reinforces its leading position in diamond sports and expands its presence into hockey, cycling and esports.
Contact
Marucci SportsContact
Ricky Hefflinger
503-515-9821
https://maruccisports.com/
Ricky Hefflinger
503-515-9821
https://maruccisports.com/
Categories