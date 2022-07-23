Connecticut Canine Rehab Practitioner, Dr. Debbie Torraca Contributes to Book About Canine Cognitive Dysfunction

Dr. Debbie Torraca of Wizard of Paws Rehabilitation for Animals, located in Colchester, Connecticut, was a major contributor to F. Barish-Stern's book about Canine Cognitive Decline, "Shamrock's Story, From Hurricane Katrina to Doggy Dementia & Alzheimer's published by Golden Quill Press.