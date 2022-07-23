Connecticut Canine Rehab Practitioner, Dr. Debbie Torraca Contributes to Book About Canine Cognitive Dysfunction
Dr. Debbie Torraca of Wizard of Paws Rehabilitation for Animals, located in Colchester, Connecticut, was a major contributor to F. Barish-Stern's book about Canine Cognitive Decline, "Shamrock's Story, From Hurricane Katrina to Doggy Dementia & Alzheimer's published by Golden Quill Press.
Buchanan, VA, July 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Debbie Torraca of Wizard of Paws, located at 155 Westchster Road, Colchester, Connecticut is very aware of the need for pet parents to learn more about cognitive issues in their dogs.
As a contributor to, F. Barish-Stern's book, “Shamrock’s Story, From Hurricane Katrina to Doggy Dementia & Alzheimer’s, published by Golden Quill Press, Dr. Torraca stated she is a firm believer that certain breeds and genetics make dogs wired to be more anxious. “Knowing your dog’s breed genetics can help you be aware of triggers that might indicate CCDS.” Therefore, even though a dog like Shamrock who wasn’t excitable, because her breed predisposed her to be more anxious, she was a candidate for cognitive issues.
Barish-Stern set out to write this book after experiencing this disease with her dog, Shamrock and explains in the book what she has learned, in order to help pet parents understand more about cognitive issues in their dogs.
"Dr. Torraca is proud to participate in this informative book focusing on assisting our wonderful senior dogs.”
Dr. Torraca owns Wizard of Paws Physical Rehabilitation for Animals, LLC She and her team enjoy assisting small animals of all ages.
To learn more about dementia & Alzheimer’s in dogs, Early Preventions, Recognition of Signs, Treatments, visit wizard of paws website or checkout "Shamrock's Story" and dogdementia at Golden Quill Press.
