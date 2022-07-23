Arizona Veterinarian, Dr. Frick, Animal Bodywork & Nutrition, Contributes to Dog Dementia Book, "Shamrock's Story, From Hurricane Katrina to Doggy Dementia & Alzheimer's"
Dr. Ava Frick, DVM, of Animal Bodywork & Nutrition, contributes to F. Barish-Stern's book about Canine Cognitive Decline, "Shamrock's Story, From Hurricane Katrina to Doggy Dementia & Alzheimer's" published by Golden Quill Press.
Buchanan, VA, July 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cave Creek Arizona Veterinarian, Dr. Ava Frick,of Animal Bodywork & Nutrition, Contributes to, "Shamrock's Story, from Hurricance Katrina Book About Canine Cognitive Dysfunction
Dr. Ava Frick, DVM, of Animal Bodywork & Nutrition, is very aware of the need for pet parents to learn more about cognitive issues in their dogs.
As a contributor to, F. Barish-Stern's book, “Shamrock’s Story, From Hurricane Katrina to Doggy Dementia & Alzheimer’s, Dr Frick explained how the disease manifests itself in the brain tissues. She said it involves the autonomic nervous system and the fight or flight, or calmness balancing of the hypothalamus, parathyroid, thyroid and adrenal glands. Dr. Frick stated that when there are deficiencies in the dog’s body, such as from exposure to environmental contaminants, food that is not healthy or balanced for the dog, and excess toxicity from heavy metals, these all play a major role in the messages that are sent to the brain.
Barish-Stern set out to write this book after experiencing this disease with her dog and explains what she has learned, in order to help pet parents understand more about cognitive issues in their dogs.
Dr. Frick believes, “Helping to share insights about the aging dog’s cognitive difficulty and ways to avoid it not only is a way to support dogs but their human companions as well. Knowledge is a powerful tool. This book has amassed a wealth of knowledge, from all over the globe, and now it is there as a reference and guidebook of understanding and what can be done about it.”
Dr. Frick offers chiropractic and physiotherapy (for any animal) and nutritional guidance (cats, dogs, horses, rabbits) to keep your animal healthy, or get them there. Her practice, Animal Bodywork & Nutrition is located at 37608 N. Cave Creek Road, #103,Cave Creek, Arizona. She can also be reached on the internet at LifeExtendMethod.
To learn more about dementia & Alzheimer’s in dogs, Early Preventions, Recognition of Signs, Treatments vist Dr. Frick's site or Golden Quill Press "Shamrock's Story," and or information page about dogdementia.
