Arizona Veterinarian, Dr. Frick, Animal Bodywork & Nutrition, Contributes to Dog Dementia Book, "Shamrock's Story, From Hurricane Katrina to Doggy Dementia & Alzheimer's"

Dr. Ava Frick, DVM, of Animal Bodywork & Nutrition, contributes to F. Barish-Stern's book about Canine Cognitive Decline, "Shamrock's Story, From Hurricane Katrina to Doggy Dementia & Alzheimer's" published by Golden Quill Press.