Marc Levin, AIF® of Oppenheimer Named Five Star Wealth Manager
Marc Levin, partner in the financial advisory practice The Stanger Tacktill Group is named as one of New York's Five Star Wealth Manager 2022 Award recipients. Marc Levin was honored as a select wealth manager who has excelled in client retention and satisfaction.
Melville, NY, July 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Levin, a private wealth advisor, received the award after meeting all 10 of the award eligibility requirements for quality service, including: client retention rates, client assets administered, firm review, and favorable regulatory and complaint history.
"It is truly humbling to be recognized for the high quality service and advice we provide to our clients, ranging from short-term cash management, retirement income planning to multi-generational wealth preservation. The impact the a quality and engaging financial advisor can have on a family's well being is truly astonishing, which is our core belief. Everyday we look to empower our clients in pursuit of their financial goals," said Levin, Director of Investments with The Stranger Tacktill Group of Oppenheimer & Co.
The annual Five Star Wealth Manager awards from Five Star Professional, a third-party research firm, go to less than 7% of the wealth managers in the region and highlight individuals who provide favorable quality services.
Contact
The Stanger Tacktill Group of OppenheimerContact
Laurence Stanger, Daniel Tacktill, Marc Levin
516-391-4852
www.oppenheimer.com/thestangertacktillgroup/
