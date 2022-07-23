Golden Quill Press Mourns the Death of Alberta (Bobbi) M. Madry, Partner, Editor, Author, and Publisher
Buchanan, VA, July 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- It is with great sorrow that Francine Barish-Stern and Golden Quill Press advise of the death of Alberta, (Bobbi) Madry. Mrs. Madry was one of the advance thinking innovators of "Cooperative Publishing," and in May 1998, with Barish-Stern started The Write Source and Golden Quill Press in Nanuet, New York.
An author, editor and publisher, Mrs. Madry was a Mercy College graduate and later became the Educational Director of The Write Source and Golden Quill Press, from 1998 until her death. She had also served as Author and Senior Editor of numerous Educational Publications and Programs for Major New York City Publishers, such as John Wiley and Milady Publishing.
Mrs. Madry had written Book Reviews for National Magazines and authored several of her own books, including "Love Makes The Difference, " the Mary Bianchini story.
In the 1990’s Bobbi served as Associate Publisher for a New York Newspaper where she also mentored aspiring writers.
During her lifetime she received Awards for Writing and Community Service. Adding to her long list of editing accomplishments, while working at Milady Publishing, she co-wrote and edited numerous books in the cosmetology field and even a guide for estheticians.
She was an editor to author William Thourlby (The Marlboro Man ) on his books, “Passport to Power” and “You Are What You Wear” and at Golden Quill Press her editing achievements include, “Compassions Lure,” “Challenging Messages From Beyond,” and “Sweet Mercy.”
With F. Barish-Stern she co-wrote, “New Horizons,” "How To Write Your Book, From an Idea to Your Published Story," and "Tell It To The Future, Have I Got A Story For You About the Twentieth Century.”
Mrs. Madry continued to work in recent years mentoring new writers and editing the novel “Eaton’s The Second French Revolution," by Kenneth Bray.
Prior to her recent death Bobbi edited, the newest Golden Quill Press book about dog dementia and Alzheimer’s, "Shamrock's Story, From Hurricane Katrina to Doggy Dementia & Alzheimer’s."
Mrs. Madry also taught writing and poetry classes and held degrees in the Arts and Behavioral Sciences.
F. Barish-Stern added a personal comment, "Bobbi was my partner, and a very accomplished women. I looked up to her as my mentor, but most of all she was my friend; she was a one-of a kind person and I will miss her greatly...as she will be missed by the publishing community and all the many, many writers she helped."
