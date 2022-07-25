Festival to Preserve, Create and Celebrate Culture
Atlanta, GA, July 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Urban Design Outreach will host the Give Sanctuary Festival, its inaugural festival was created to preserve, celebrate and plan for the future of the culture.
The event will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM in partnership with Pittsburgh Community Market at 352 University Avenue, Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310 located in the Pittsburgh Historic District.
“Give Sanctuary was conceived to protect the culture of communities of color. In order to combat the current removal of the history made by African Americans, we must preserve it. Using our collective skills, talents and resources, we can showcase culture through fellowship. Imagine a festival with the spirit of a revival, the familiarity of a reunion, the experience of a carnival and the intentionality of a summit,” said Valeasia Walker, Founder of Give Sanctuary Festival.
Guests are encouraged to make an offering to preserve, celebrate or fellowship in the name of culture. Their offerings will be used to create the festival including a temporary community-built sanctuary. Visitors will have an opportunity to interact with vendors, listen to soul stirring sounds, enroll the youngsters in The Descendants Village Academy for STEAM-friendly activities and plan for their futures with estate planners and archivists on hand.
Give Sanctuary Festival is free and open to the public.
To make an offering for sponsorship and vendor opportunities or to make donations, please call 770-309-0477.
For more information about this event, or for more info on Give Sanctuary, visit
www.givesanctuaryfest.com.
Contact
Urban Design OutreachContact
Valeasia Walker
770-309-0477
www.urbandesignoutreach.com
