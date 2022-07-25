Husson University Online Now Offers Animal Assisted Therapy and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Certificates
Students can now earn a certificate in animal assisted therapy from Husson University Online. This program can teach students how to facilitate effective human–animal interactions - a skill that can enhance the health of patients with anxiety. Husson University Online is also launching a new certificate program in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). After completing this program, students will be able to identify and implement the components that make DEI advantageous for organizations.
Bangor, ME, July 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Husson University Online announced today that it has launched two new career-focused certificate programs that provide specialized knowledge beneficial to those working in psychology and business.
Students can now earn a certificate in animal assisted therapy from Husson University Online. “Interactions between humans and animals have proven to have a number of therapeutic benefits,” said Dr. David Rogers, the director of online and distance education at Husson. “According to the University of California, Los Angeles Health (UCLA Health), the simple act of petting animals lowers anxiety and helps people relax. This certificate program can teach students how to facilitate effective human–animal interactions - a beneficial skill set that can enhance the health of patients with anxiety and the careers of mental health professionals everywhere.”
Individuals who complete this online certificate program will be able to analyze the physiological and mental health benefits of the human-animal bond. Students will also learn to interpret the ethical and beneficial aspects of animal-assisted therapies. In addition, they’ll gain a stronger understanding of what comprises safe and effective therapeutic sessions between animals and people. To learn more about Husson University Online’s certificate program in animal assisted therapy, visit https://www.husson.edu/online/online-degrees/undergraduate-certificate-in-animal-assisted-therapy.
Husson University Online is also launching a new certificate program in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). "The United States has a long history of diversity and we are now embracing that diversity more fully,” said Sarah Dyer, an instructor and diversity, equity, and inclusion officer at Husson University. “To embrace our diversity we have to cultivate inclusive and equitable environments. Creating inclusive and equitable environments requires introspection and communication. At Husson, we will teach you how to do that."
Those interested in making this new workplace orientation possible will find Husson University Online’s new certificate in diversity, equity and inclusion to be valuable. After completing this online certificate program, students will have the skills they need to identify the components that make equity, diversity and inclusion advantageous for organizational cultures. Students will also be able to purposefully cultivate an inclusive environment within their organizations and evaluate the legal and ethical standards that apply to DEI leadership practices. Additional details about Husson University Online’s certificate in diversity, equity and inclusion and a link to an online application can be found at https://www.husson.edu/online/online-degrees/undergraduate-certificate-in-diversity-equity-inclusion.
Students can now earn a certificate in animal assisted therapy from Husson University Online. “Interactions between humans and animals have proven to have a number of therapeutic benefits,” said Dr. David Rogers, the director of online and distance education at Husson. “According to the University of California, Los Angeles Health (UCLA Health), the simple act of petting animals lowers anxiety and helps people relax. This certificate program can teach students how to facilitate effective human–animal interactions - a beneficial skill set that can enhance the health of patients with anxiety and the careers of mental health professionals everywhere.”
Individuals who complete this online certificate program will be able to analyze the physiological and mental health benefits of the human-animal bond. Students will also learn to interpret the ethical and beneficial aspects of animal-assisted therapies. In addition, they’ll gain a stronger understanding of what comprises safe and effective therapeutic sessions between animals and people. To learn more about Husson University Online’s certificate program in animal assisted therapy, visit https://www.husson.edu/online/online-degrees/undergraduate-certificate-in-animal-assisted-therapy.
Husson University Online is also launching a new certificate program in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). "The United States has a long history of diversity and we are now embracing that diversity more fully,” said Sarah Dyer, an instructor and diversity, equity, and inclusion officer at Husson University. “To embrace our diversity we have to cultivate inclusive and equitable environments. Creating inclusive and equitable environments requires introspection and communication. At Husson, we will teach you how to do that."
Those interested in making this new workplace orientation possible will find Husson University Online’s new certificate in diversity, equity and inclusion to be valuable. After completing this online certificate program, students will have the skills they need to identify the components that make equity, diversity and inclusion advantageous for organizational cultures. Students will also be able to purposefully cultivate an inclusive environment within their organizations and evaluate the legal and ethical standards that apply to DEI leadership practices. Additional details about Husson University Online’s certificate in diversity, equity and inclusion and a link to an online application can be found at https://www.husson.edu/online/online-degrees/undergraduate-certificate-in-diversity-equity-inclusion.
Contact
Husson UniversityContact
Eric B. Gordon
(207) 992-4925
https://www.husson.edu
Cell: (207) 649-4647
Eric B. Gordon
(207) 992-4925
https://www.husson.edu
Cell: (207) 649-4647
Categories