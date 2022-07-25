Husson University Online Now Offers Animal Assisted Therapy and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Certificates

Students can now earn a certificate in animal assisted therapy from Husson University Online. This program can teach students how to facilitate effective human–animal interactions - a skill that can enhance the health of patients with anxiety. Husson University Online is also launching a new certificate program in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). After completing this program, students will be able to identify and implement the components that make DEI advantageous for organizations.