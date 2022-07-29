Avaulte’s New Ambassador Program: A "Love Affair" with Art and Storytelling
Avaulte is an art company that focuses on Artists’ strengths & trusted “relations.” Avaulte is announcing a new company structure to expand communication channels with its new Ambassador Program. The program is designed for individuals who believe in creating an emotional connection through art and storytelling.
Dover, DE, July 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Avaulte's artists are the engines of content. Avaulte is pleased to announce that Roxanne Grooms, an Avaulte artist, has been a proponent of Avaulte’s quest and the initiator of the Ambassador program. Roxanne's actions has been steadfast since becoming a Member of Avaulte. Read about Roxanne’s involvement as an Ambassador and how Roxanne's perspective on art can expose today’s beliefs.
A Diplomatic Protest on Today’s Chaos; "All we have is right now and right now and right now. When you layer all the 'now’s', you have the past, evidence of experiences, and life lived. With each layer of today, it buries the moments of the past. What remains is buried chaos, living deeply below the surface of the collective 'now’s'.” -Roxanne Grooms
Roxanne has struggled with her presence and place in this world. Feeling comfortable is difficult when there is so much to be questioned. Roxanne constantly thinks about what the truth is, the purpose, and why things occur as they do. Refuge is found by flushing out those questions in the art. In Roxanne's own words, Roxanne states, “That puts me in a state of being. I lose track of time. It is not a struggle, but is about making a mark in a world of discovery. Each mark in those slices of time builds the whole, building the past from moments of now, a layer at a time.”
Roxanne’s art is autobiographical, portraying the human condition with diplomacy. It is a cathartic process that gives grounds for a protest in a safe space to deal with past chaos without portraying grotesque exorcisms of demons. Things are between Roxanne and the art, a conversation that remains sacred.
Many people see imagery in Roxanne's work, but fears "giving people too much information because it can stifle individuals' abilities to see what their mind’s eye(s) wants them to see." Instead, Roxanne does not interfere, but lets people "feel what they want to feel to make up their own narrative." Roxanne believes "to let the art speak for itself."
A Diplomatic Protest on Today’s Chaos; "All we have is right now and right now and right now. When you layer all the 'now’s', you have the past, evidence of experiences, and life lived. With each layer of today, it buries the moments of the past. What remains is buried chaos, living deeply below the surface of the collective 'now’s'.” -Roxanne Grooms
Roxanne has struggled with her presence and place in this world. Feeling comfortable is difficult when there is so much to be questioned. Roxanne constantly thinks about what the truth is, the purpose, and why things occur as they do. Refuge is found by flushing out those questions in the art. In Roxanne's own words, Roxanne states, “That puts me in a state of being. I lose track of time. It is not a struggle, but is about making a mark in a world of discovery. Each mark in those slices of time builds the whole, building the past from moments of now, a layer at a time.”
Roxanne’s art is autobiographical, portraying the human condition with diplomacy. It is a cathartic process that gives grounds for a protest in a safe space to deal with past chaos without portraying grotesque exorcisms of demons. Things are between Roxanne and the art, a conversation that remains sacred.
Many people see imagery in Roxanne's work, but fears "giving people too much information because it can stifle individuals' abilities to see what their mind’s eye(s) wants them to see." Instead, Roxanne does not interfere, but lets people "feel what they want to feel to make up their own narrative." Roxanne believes "to let the art speak for itself."
Contact
AvaulteContact
Roxanne Grooms
858-299-5365
www.avaulte.com/
Roxanne Grooms
858-299-5365
www.avaulte.com/
Categories