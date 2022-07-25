FPC of The Finger Lakes, NY, an Executive Recruiting Firm, Opens Its Doors
Lake Success, NY, July 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC), a nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, announced the opening of FPC of The Finger Lakes, NY. Owned by Joseph Majewski, FPC of The Finger Lakes will specialize in Operations, Supply Chain and Engineering.
Joe has an extensive background working in Operations, Supply Chain and Engineering roles within the manufacturing industry. He will be overseeing projects that include executive search, custom talent acquisition projects, talent pipeline assessment and management, hiring process evaluation, process mapping and succession planning.
Joe graduated from Virginia Tech with a BS in Industrial and Systems Engineering. He then received an MBA from the College of William & Mary. He has held senior-level executive positions in both continuous and discrete manufacturing operations as well as executing acquisition integrations and site selection projects. Joe has experience in various commodity industries as well as food/beverage and consumer packaged goods.
On why Joe chose to join the FPC network, he said, “I’ve known of FPC for over 20 years and they have an outstanding reputation. They specialize in the identification and recruitment of executive leadership roles in various industries. Opening FPC of The Finger Lakes gives me the opportunity to assist professionals develop their careers and work with companies to find quality talent that can help grow their business. I am looking forward to this great opportunity.”
“We are thrilled that Joe is joining the FPC family. His professional experience combined with his work ethic and industry knowledge will ensure FPC of The Finger Lakes' success. Joe has a broad network and has a great understanding of people which aligns with FPC’s philosophy, It’s All About the People,” said Jeff Herzog, President of FFC, the franchisor of FPC.
Contact FPC of The Finger Lakes at (804) 874-6528, via email at joseph.majewski@fpcfingerlakes.com or visit www.fpcfingerlakes.com.
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm comprised of more than 60 franchised offices. FPC offers job seekers access to its nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in many industries and disciplines as well as providing job search information and assistance. The company has been providing win-win recruiting solutions since 1959. Advocates for both clients and candidates, FPC recruiters are committed to bringing together the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC has been included in Forbes’ prestigious annual list of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firm and Best Executive Search Firm in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
