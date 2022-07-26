BlokSec Signs SecureB4 as Exclusive Partner in India, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to Provide Immutable Passwordless Authentication
Immutable Passwordless Authentication vendor BlokSec announces SecureB4 as its exclusive distributor in the Gulf Coast Cooperative region of the middle east.
Toronto, Canada, July 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, BlokSec announced it has entered an exclusive distribution partnership agreement with SecureB4 to distribute Immutable Passwordless Authentication services providing a frictionless and secure user experience – with no passwords, tokens or codes.
BlokSec provides Immutable-Authentication-as-a-Service (IAaaS™), a simple and secure way to access websites and mobile apps, web-based business applications, desktop login, and remote services.
BlokSec’s passwordless login solution allows organizations to move to a decentralized authentication model where a central repository of passwords or user credentials is no longer required. BlokSec’s authentication platform provides security and privacy by design, leveraging a consent-based approach for authentication. Unforgeable authentication and authorization provides the strongest protection against identity-centric cyberattacks.
“Identity security is my passion,” says Ketan Kapadia, BlokSec CEO & Co-Founder. “The challenges I have seen with identity-centric breaches have dire consequences not only to businesses, but it also impacts end users. Our passwordless authentication and consent-based authorization services help organizations to gain customer trust, reduce losses from fraud, strengthen their security posture, reduce IT expenses, and enable a friction-free user experience. Our strategic partnership with SecureB4 will allow us to collaboratively work to help GCC and Indian enterprises achieve a frictionless passwordless experience. We have been very impressed with the SecureB4 team and their expertise in cybersecurity. We are excited to work with SecureB4 to make passwordless easily accessible and achievable to every organization to stop identity-centric attacks.”
“We have taken an innovative approach to solve the authentication problem,” says Mike Gillan, BlokSec CTO & Co-Founder. “With BlokSec service users can prove their identity in a way that cannot be phished or tampered with. Our service also provides a unique consent-based authorization service to verify identity for important transactions.”
Pradeep Karasala, Founder and Chief Solution Advisor at Secure4 says, “Nobody likes passwords. They’re inconvenient. They’re a prime target for attacks. Yet for years they’ve been the most important layer of security for everything in our digital lives. 90% of mid-size and 60% of global enterprises will shift towards passwordless authentication. We are pleased with the timing of industry moving towards the passwordless offering and our exclusively partnership with BlokSec to provide frictionless authentication services in India and GCC.”
Chandrasekhar, Chief Executive Officer of SecureB4 says, “Our partnership with BlokSec will help us to expand our business in Middle East and India region to provide immutable passwordless authentication. The goal of passwordless authentication is to reduce the cyber risks associated with password use. This is important because the majority of security breaches today involve some type of password theft. We are investing in India and Middle East region to provide a technology that is easy to deploy and makes it simple for end users to securely access digital services. BlokSec technology provides unforgeable authentication and authorization for the strongest protection against identity-centric cyberattacks. It will add value to our customer and strengthen our customer’s identity management services.”
About BlokSec
BlokSec provides Immutable Authentication™ service to support next generation security features to stop password-based attacks, account takeovers, phishing attacks, online fraud and identify theft. For more information, visit https://bloksec.com.
About SecureB4
SecureB4, provide world-class cybersecurity solutions to give you more visibility to secure data against cyber threats, by strengthening customer cybersecurity posture while meeting strictest privacy and compliance laws. For more information, visit https://SecureB4.io.
