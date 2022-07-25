Colorado HomeFront Real Estate and Alexa Elliot was Recognized in Voyage Denver Magazine
Castle Rock, CO, July 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Colorado HomeFront Real Estate and Alexa Elliot was Recognized in Voyage Denver Magazine. The Magazine shared her success as a Nationally Recognized Real Estate agent. Alexa and Colorado HomeFront work with the #1 Team in their division and Alexa is in the Top 25 of all Colorado Real Estate Agents every year out of 44,000 licensed Agents. She is currently a top Buyer’s Agent in the State.
Alexa prides herself as much more than a Real Estate Agent. In fact, she prefers a Real Estate Consultant as she has been recognized as a Short sale and Foreclosure expert as well as advanced Real Estate strategies for Investors. She provides all of her clients with Assets Protection and Retirement strategies as she works with financial planners and tax advisors as well as Lawyers in many different areas of practice.
Alexa and her team do much more than typical Real Estate Agents. The have a program called Options and Results that allow clients to pick the money saving program that works best for them as every situation is different.
Yet despite offering valuable potentially life-changing advice to homebuyers, Elliot said many people devalue the services Real Estate Agents offer, even viewing them as unnecessary.
"That is why we have added services that help clients with strategies, money saving options and protect them from mistakes. We have had to adapt for what clients are willing to pay for, like contract work, finding buyers, and getting them the best offers in the fastest time possible." Elliot said, "Buyers want us to find the best deals and help them with the buying process so they don’t lose money. We look at ourselves more as Real Estate Consultants with Real Estate licenses than just an Agent."
Colorado HomeFront also Launched a VIP Mobile Office Mercedes Van service for Clients. They can pick you up from the Airport and you can enjoy beverages and snacks for your showings. Full service and a Restroom on board.
