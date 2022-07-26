Dr. Wendy Jensen, Bow, New Hampshire Veterinarian, Contributor to New Book About Doggy Dementia and Alzheimer's Called, "Canine Cognitive Disease"
Dr. Wendy Jensen, a New Hampshire veterinarian, is very aware of the need for companion animal guardians to learn more about cognitive issues in their dogs.
Buchanan, VA, July 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Jensen, stated, she is very aware of the need for companion animal guardians to learn more about cognitive issues in their dogs. "I'm hopeful that F. Barish-Stern's book, 'Shamrock’s Story, From Hurricane Katrina to Doggy Dementia & Alzheimer’s,' will raise awareness among companion-animal advocates about the many options available to help their animals above and beyond the medicine we were all raised on. Keep searching, keep learning, and our animals will benefit!”
Dr. Jensen was interviewed by F. Barish-Stern to better understand how homeopathy looks at cognitive issues in dogs.
F. Barish-Stern stated, “I was very interested to speak with Dr. Jensen of the Pitcairn Institute of Veterinary Homeopathy because her journey in veterinary medicine took her from traditional medicine to homeopathy She has also written a book to help clients understand what to expect when working with a homeopathic veterinarian to improve the health of their companion animals."
Dr. Jensen said that the best way to treat animals is to look at everything, not just signs; get a full history and then go back to when things started.
To learn more about dementia & Alzheimer’s in dogs, Early Preventions, Recognition of Signs, Treatments, checkout "Shamrock's Story" and dogdementia at Golden Quill Press.
