ActivArmorTM Expands Partnership with Fusion3 to Offer In-Clinic Custom 3D Printed Plastic Cast Fabrication Nationwide
Developer of 3D printing casts & splints partners with the manufacturer of affordable, high-performance 3D printers to expand capabilities and distribution for FDA-approved, a breakthrough solution for doctor's offices, clinics, and hospitals.
Greensboro, NC, July 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Biomedical technology company ActivArmorTM, through its partnership with US 3D printer manufacturer Fusion3, is expanding its distribution model to bring their hygienic, waterproof plastic custom cast fabrication directly into hospitals and clinics across the country.
ActivArmor’s 3D printed casts are the only sanitizable cast on the market, allowing patients to wash their hands during the COVID-19 global pandemic. These next-gen casts are entirely custom – precisely fitting to each patient using a body scan, designed per the doctor’s prescription, including the ability to expose post-surgical hardware or incisions, and adaptable for use with ultrasound and other advanced technologies.
Doctors and therapists prescribe ActivArmor orthoses for injuries such as breaks, sprains, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and Charcot Foot through their website and in top orthopedic clinics across the country. These clinics include St. Luke’s Medical Center, Colorado Institute of Sports Medicine, Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center, Alpine Orthopedics, iOrtho, Central Indiana Orthopedics, Children’s Hospital Colorado, and Jacksonville Orthopedic Institute, to name a few.
ActivArmor and Fusion3’s partnership began in 2016, and in that time, Fusion3’s 3D printers have provided a majority of ActivArmor’s in-house production capability.
With this new phase of expansion, ActivArmor seeks to decentralize production and offer a complete in-house, on-demand 3D fabrication capability to hospitals and orthopedic clinics. A new integrated package of hardware and software, including Fusion3’s EDGE 3D printer, enables a physician to scan a patient’s injury, custom-design the cast, and print it on-site in a matter of hours for quick application to the patient.
“Fusion3 is our supplier of choice for this game-changing project. Fracture-care patients need casts that are protective, strong, safe, and fast!” says Diana Hall, CEO of ActivArmor. “We chose Fusion3 as our partner because ease-of-use, consistency, speed, and reliability are essential to the adoption of a new technology in the traditional casting space.”
Chip Royce, CEO of Fusion3, remarks, “Fusion3 is excited to support ActivArmor in this next phase of their expansion. The ActivArmor casts and splits are fantastic, semi-custom products that leverage the unique capabilities of our 3D printers: the ability to deliver a large, strong part quickly using engineering-grade materials, day in and day out, as part of a mission-critical application. We believe both medical providers and patients will find the ActivArmor in-house production solution to be a game-changer.”
About ActivArmor
ActivArmor is currently available via iPhone and clinics nationwide; visit their website at www.ActivArmor.com for more information.
About Fusion3
Fusion3 designs, manufactures, and supports their affordable, high-performance 3D printers from their facility in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit, https://www.fusion3design.com.
Contacts:
Diana Hall, CEO, ActivArmor
Diana.Hall@ActivArmor.com
2828 Granada Blvd.
Pueblo, CO 81005
800-583-6690
Chip Royce, CEO, Fusion3
press@fusion3design.com
130 S. Walnut Circle
Greensboro, NC 27409
877-452-0010
