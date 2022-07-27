MCM Earns World-Renowned Butterfly Mark Certification from Positive Luxury
The Butterfly Mark certification is an independent trust mark awarded to luxury brands, retailers, and suppliers that evidence tangible action to making a positive impact on nature and society. Positive Luxury announces today that internationally recognised fashion house, MCM, has earned the world-renowned Butterfly Mark certification.
London, United Kingdom, July 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Positive Luxury helps luxury organisations accelerate their adaptation to the new climate economy. Positive Luxury’s unique four-part methodology is the only sustainability programme designed specifically for the luxury industry and with a unique focus on innovation. Positive Luxury powers the Butterfly Mark, the luxury industry’s leading sustainability certification. The Butterfly Mark certification is earned by businesses that are actively innovating to accelerate towards a new climate transition, helping to advance inclusive growth through more sustainable business practices.
MCM have been awarded the mark for operating in line with the highest standards of Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.
“We are delighted that MCM earned the Butterfly Mark Certification powered by Positive Luxury. They have earned their certification, as a result of incorporating measurable environmental, social and governance practices into the everyday operations. From conscious design, climate accounting and working with their suppliers in order to become one of the world’s leading sustainable fashion companies by 2030- we are honoured to work with MCM leadership team in order to achieve their goals.” - Diana Verde Nieto, Co-Founder of Positive Luxury
“It’s important to be transparent on our path to becoming a sustainable luxury brand. At MCM we truly believe that it is our responsibility to drive sustainability. There is much more work to do, but we’re taking the right steps and are investing in the right initiatives. We believe it is urgent to create change within the fashion industry and want to be a positive example of innovation and progress for all sustainability targets.” - Dirk Schönberger, Global Brand Officer at MCM
The driving force behind MCM centers on revolutionising classic design with futuristic materials, appealing to the 21st Century Global Nomad generation. Working with Positive Luxury, they are they now able to measure and embed environmental, social and governance practices into their operations across the company.
MCM are leading the way in the following areas:
Climate: MCM began calculating their emissions output in 2019 and since starting their journey with Positive Luxury have gone further by setting Science-based targets for scopes 1-3. They are not stopping there, aiming to run on renewable energy sources for all global directly owned stored by as soon as 2024.
Conscious Design: MCM sources 100% of their leather from Leather Working Group rated tanneries, ensuring compliance with environmental best practice. Their material journey continues, switching their lining material to more sustainable materials such as Amaretta and 100% BCI Cotton Canvas, the release of products using Bananatex, Econyl, Koba, Tencel and Re-Silk. With the support of Positive Luxury's future-facing programme, they are actively broadening their material choices and incorporating circular economy principles into their designs.
Sustainability Purpose: MCM’s ‘Vision 2030’ document is focused on a new decade of change which aims for them to become a sustainable fashion company. Working with Positive Luxury, MCM have created a unified and measurable approach to sustainability across the entire organsiation, with everyone in the company playing a part to drive sustainability from integration into their decision making to the design process.
Community Involvement: MCM’s credo “Succeed to Serve” is evidenced in the implementation of their volunteer hour policy for employees and the work they do with charities and NGOs aligned with their business
Other luxury brands that have been awarded with the Butterfly Mark include Dior Couture, IWC Schaffhausen, Krug, Belvedere, The Macallan, Anya Hindmarch, Tom Ford Beauty and more. By joining the Positive Luxury brand community, MCM will continue to strive in exceeding standards set for social and environmental frameworks.
About Positive Luxury
Since 2011, Positive Luxury has been accelerating organisations' adaptation to the new climate economy. Our ESG+ products and services enable companies to manage risk, embed innovation and credibly foster consumer trust. Organisations that we certify receive the Butterfly Mark, a globally respected trust mark – independently verified evidence that they meet the highest standard of sustainability best practices across all four pillars of our framework.
ESG+ Assessment
Our proprietary ESG+ (Environmental, Social, Governance, and Innovation) assessment framework is the only one designed for the specific social, environmental and material risks of the luxury industry.
The Butterfly Mark
The Butterfly Mark certification is an independent trust mark awarded to luxury brands, retailers and suppliers that evidence tangible action to making a positive impact on nature and society. It has been created in consultation with the Positive Luxury Sustainability Council of over 22 leading global organisations and is rigorous, independent, and in line with the latest international standards and best practices.
About MCM
MCM is a luxury lifestyle goods and fashion house founded in 1976 with an attitude defined by the cultural Zeitgeist and its German heritage with a focus on functional innovation, including the use of cutting edge techniques. Today, through its association with music, art, travel and technology, MCM embodies the bold, rebellious and aspirational. Always with an eye on the disruptive, the driving force behind MCM centers on revolutionising classic design with futuristic materials. Appealing to the 21st Century Global Nomad generation - dreamers, creatives and digital natives - MCM’s millennial and Gen Z audience is genderless, ageless, empowered and unconstrained by rules and boundaries. MCM is currently distributed online and in 650 stores worldwide including Munich, Berlin, Zurich, London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Seoul, Tokyo, Middle East and more.
MCM have been awarded the mark for operating in line with the highest standards of Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.
“We are delighted that MCM earned the Butterfly Mark Certification powered by Positive Luxury. They have earned their certification, as a result of incorporating measurable environmental, social and governance practices into the everyday operations. From conscious design, climate accounting and working with their suppliers in order to become one of the world’s leading sustainable fashion companies by 2030- we are honoured to work with MCM leadership team in order to achieve their goals.” - Diana Verde Nieto, Co-Founder of Positive Luxury
“It’s important to be transparent on our path to becoming a sustainable luxury brand. At MCM we truly believe that it is our responsibility to drive sustainability. There is much more work to do, but we’re taking the right steps and are investing in the right initiatives. We believe it is urgent to create change within the fashion industry and want to be a positive example of innovation and progress for all sustainability targets.” - Dirk Schönberger, Global Brand Officer at MCM
The driving force behind MCM centers on revolutionising classic design with futuristic materials, appealing to the 21st Century Global Nomad generation. Working with Positive Luxury, they are they now able to measure and embed environmental, social and governance practices into their operations across the company.
MCM are leading the way in the following areas:
Climate: MCM began calculating their emissions output in 2019 and since starting their journey with Positive Luxury have gone further by setting Science-based targets for scopes 1-3. They are not stopping there, aiming to run on renewable energy sources for all global directly owned stored by as soon as 2024.
Conscious Design: MCM sources 100% of their leather from Leather Working Group rated tanneries, ensuring compliance with environmental best practice. Their material journey continues, switching their lining material to more sustainable materials such as Amaretta and 100% BCI Cotton Canvas, the release of products using Bananatex, Econyl, Koba, Tencel and Re-Silk. With the support of Positive Luxury's future-facing programme, they are actively broadening their material choices and incorporating circular economy principles into their designs.
Sustainability Purpose: MCM’s ‘Vision 2030’ document is focused on a new decade of change which aims for them to become a sustainable fashion company. Working with Positive Luxury, MCM have created a unified and measurable approach to sustainability across the entire organsiation, with everyone in the company playing a part to drive sustainability from integration into their decision making to the design process.
Community Involvement: MCM’s credo “Succeed to Serve” is evidenced in the implementation of their volunteer hour policy for employees and the work they do with charities and NGOs aligned with their business
Other luxury brands that have been awarded with the Butterfly Mark include Dior Couture, IWC Schaffhausen, Krug, Belvedere, The Macallan, Anya Hindmarch, Tom Ford Beauty and more. By joining the Positive Luxury brand community, MCM will continue to strive in exceeding standards set for social and environmental frameworks.
About Positive Luxury
Since 2011, Positive Luxury has been accelerating organisations' adaptation to the new climate economy. Our ESG+ products and services enable companies to manage risk, embed innovation and credibly foster consumer trust. Organisations that we certify receive the Butterfly Mark, a globally respected trust mark – independently verified evidence that they meet the highest standard of sustainability best practices across all four pillars of our framework.
ESG+ Assessment
Our proprietary ESG+ (Environmental, Social, Governance, and Innovation) assessment framework is the only one designed for the specific social, environmental and material risks of the luxury industry.
The Butterfly Mark
The Butterfly Mark certification is an independent trust mark awarded to luxury brands, retailers and suppliers that evidence tangible action to making a positive impact on nature and society. It has been created in consultation with the Positive Luxury Sustainability Council of over 22 leading global organisations and is rigorous, independent, and in line with the latest international standards and best practices.
About MCM
MCM is a luxury lifestyle goods and fashion house founded in 1976 with an attitude defined by the cultural Zeitgeist and its German heritage with a focus on functional innovation, including the use of cutting edge techniques. Today, through its association with music, art, travel and technology, MCM embodies the bold, rebellious and aspirational. Always with an eye on the disruptive, the driving force behind MCM centers on revolutionising classic design with futuristic materials. Appealing to the 21st Century Global Nomad generation - dreamers, creatives and digital natives - MCM’s millennial and Gen Z audience is genderless, ageless, empowered and unconstrained by rules and boundaries. MCM is currently distributed online and in 650 stores worldwide including Munich, Berlin, Zurich, London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Seoul, Tokyo, Middle East and more.
Contact
Positive LuxuryContact
Natalie Welsh
442035823212
https://www.positiveluxury.com/
Natalie Welsh
442035823212
https://www.positiveluxury.com/
Categories