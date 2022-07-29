Brimful Mind's Debut Release, Sincerely
New York recording artist Brimful Mind's Debut release single, Sincerely.
Los Angeles, CA, July 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Nitric Entertainment Group- NEG would like to announce that New York recording artist, composer and producer Brimful Mind will be releasing globally his debut single Sincerely, on August 12, 2022. While being influenced by the classics and Blues, this pathway leads us to this talented multifaceted artist known as Brimful Mind. His Sincerely single is a rather sad song. However, it's personally cathartic to this debuting talent. Sincerely is about facing an impacting personal hardship growing up. Thus, resulting in him composing Sincerely. Brimful Mind's Sincerely will be available domestically and internationally for downloading and streaming on major digital music platforms: Apple Music, Spotify, iHeart, TikTok and YouTube.
About Brimful Mind:
Brimful Mind is an emerging recording artist, born and raised in New York. As a young child he discovered the band Kiss and an early talent for drawing. It all began when a 10 year old Justin found his grandfather's guitar stored away in the basement. He picked up that guitar and never looked back. Justin quickly learned to play the music of Deep Purple and Metallica. He also gravitated to the piano and soon became a multi-instrumentalist. In his early teens Justin began building his home studio. Where he would write and produce other artists.
By the age of 16, he became determined and comfortable enough to record and release his first single Sincerely. Justin is now known under his professional moniker Brimful Mind. This budding talent is a true bohemian troubadour. With an impressive knowledge of the vintage to the most current cutting-edge pop. However, Brimful Mind modestly views himself as simply a skater from the streets of New York, who does music.
Contact:
Media Relations
Nitric Entertainment Group- NEG
(213)394-5673
nitricrecords@yahoo.com
About Brimful Mind:
Brimful Mind is an emerging recording artist, born and raised in New York. As a young child he discovered the band Kiss and an early talent for drawing. It all began when a 10 year old Justin found his grandfather's guitar stored away in the basement. He picked up that guitar and never looked back. Justin quickly learned to play the music of Deep Purple and Metallica. He also gravitated to the piano and soon became a multi-instrumentalist. In his early teens Justin began building his home studio. Where he would write and produce other artists.
By the age of 16, he became determined and comfortable enough to record and release his first single Sincerely. Justin is now known under his professional moniker Brimful Mind. This budding talent is a true bohemian troubadour. With an impressive knowledge of the vintage to the most current cutting-edge pop. However, Brimful Mind modestly views himself as simply a skater from the streets of New York, who does music.
Contact:
Media Relations
Nitric Entertainment Group- NEG
(213)394-5673
nitricrecords@yahoo.com
Contact
Nitric Entertainment GroupContact
Tino Anglade - Media Relations
213-394-5673
https://nitricentertainmentgroup.webador.com
Tino Anglade - Media Relations
213-394-5673
https://nitricentertainmentgroup.webador.com
Categories