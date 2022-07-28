Susan Burciaga Selected to Expand Perpetua Advisors' Service Offerings as Chief Project Officer
Dallas, TX, July 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Perpetua Advisors is pleased to announce that Susan Burciaga has joined as Chief Project Officer. She is responsible for project and program management for all Perpetua projects, including onboarding and managing outside vendors, as well as leading the company’s delivery of integrated Salesforce-based technology products. She joined Perpetua in 2019 and provides critical support across the full range of Perpetua business systems, IT operations, and change management. "Part of our playbook is delivering solutions to customers," said Mike Wind, partner and co-founder of Perpetua Advisors. "Susan's role is critical to continue to develop both the people and approach to ensure we consistently meet the value expectations of our customers."
Susan began her career as a programmer, evolving into people and project-management roles for Enterprise System development and implementation before expanding into the digital world of online Marketing solutions. She formerly served as a Manager in the PepsiCo Business Solutions Group and, later, guided the design and development of custom online marketing services delivery platforms for Enterprise clients and small businesses in her role as President of Ad Giants Ventures.
Susan holds a BBA in Accounting and a BBA in Business Management Systems from Texas Tech University’s Rawls College of Business. She is currently DASM and PMI-ACP certified with PMI.org.
About Perpetua Advisors, LLC
Perpetua is a Business Transformation and Operating company, specializing in C-Level technology leadership and information technology services. We bring a playbook and ecosystem of partners to bear in order to accelerate value from business transactions. Perpetua specializes in privately held, private equity growth companies between $30M and $300M in annual revenue in the manufacturing, CPG, Field Services, and logistics industries.
