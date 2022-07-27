Keller Williams Northern Arizona Joins Forces with Keller Williams Arizona Realty
Scottsdale, AZ, July 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Keller Williams Northern Arizona of Prescott is joining forces with Keller Williams Arizona Realty of Scottsdale. The goal of the merger is to bring more opportunities to agents.
David Morse, CEO/Team Leader at Keller Williams Arizona Realty, states that the brokerage’s “...vision is to be the brokerage of choice for agents and their consumers. We are disrupting our way to #1 while redefining the agent opportunity pathway. Each day we, as an executive team, wake up asking ourselves one simple question: What choice can we make today that would provide our agents with more opportunity than any other brokerage? And today I’m happy to formally announce the latest of those decisions.”
Morse states that effective no later than September 1, 2022, Keller Williams Northern Arizona will become Keller Williams Arizona Realty, merging with its sister company to the south.
The merger means several things for the brokerage, agents, and clients:
1. Keller Williams Northern Arizona will become a branch office (ADRE) and Business Center (KWRI) of Keller Williams Arizona Realty.
2. Agents should know that at the most basic level nothing has changed beyond a name change.
3. Keller Williams Arizona Realty, now 625 agents strong, continues to grow its market share and agent count dominance in the state of Arizona.
4. Streamlining the operations and shared resources of the brokerages into one brokerage means increased profit share, people power, and margin in the staffing to provide more value to agents on a daily basis.
5. The brokerage’s leadership team will guide Agents through the exact steps necessary to move their license into Keller Williams Arizona Realty.
6. The Market Center will provide an order form so that we can cover the expenses related to re-branding your signs and business cards. We will also designate our various team members to help update the logos on your digital marketing.
“Change and growth is exciting,” Morse states. Agents from Keller Williams Northern Arizona will find themselves in a better position than ever before as the merge finalizes.
About Keller Williams Northern Arizona (https://prescottkw.com):
Serving the Prescott, Prescott Valley, and surrounding areas, Keller Williams Northern Arizona is a full-service REALTOR® group. Our real estate team serves buyers, sellers, and investors. Leveraging our team model lets you receive the best service in the most timely manner from top producers in this market. Our brokerage focuses on customers first, and uses a technology-driven approach to help all of our clients successfully buy and sell their homes.
Here in the Prescott area, our team has experience with all types of properties. From working ranches to single family homes, acreages to condominiums, we have the depth of experience our clients need. Our team places all of our experience, resources, and skill sets to use to help every client through their home buying and selling process.
About Keller Williams Arizona Realty (https://kwarizona.com):
The Keller Williams Arizona Realty real estate team is a full-service REALTOR® group serving buyers, sellers, and investors in Scottsdale, Phoenix, and surrounding areas. With our team model, real estate agents receive timely and efficient service from top producers in the Scottsdale real estate market. Keller Williams Arizona Realty is one of the largest and most successful Keller Williams brokerages in Arizona. We continue our amazing growth with the recent additions of Keller Williams Realty Biltmore Partners, and we are excited to welcome Keller Williams Northern Arizona.
Several of the most successful agents in the nation are on the leadership team at Keller Williams Arizona Realty. Our agents take a technology-driven, customer-focused approach to helping every client buy and sell homes successfully. Together, our team has experience with all types of properties. From single-family homes to condos, new developments and acreages, we are here to put all of our resources and skill sets to work in order to help our clients through the process, every step of the way.
