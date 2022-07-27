Austin Senior Resource Alliance Continues 55+ Seminar Series with Thriving in Retirement: Senior Living Options.

Join Cyndi Cummings on August 3, 2022, for a special presentation on Thriving in Retirement: Senior Living Options. More and more retirees of all ages are relocating to active adult and senior living communities all around the country, and this free seminar will help attendees learn more about all that is involved in this process and the important decisions that are faced.