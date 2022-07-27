Live Virtual Tax Sale Success Workshop with The Tax Lien Lady - August 2, 3, and 4, 2022
East Stroudsburg, PA, July 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Learn how to successfully invest in tax liens and tax deeds at this special 4-hour in-depth training offered by Joanne Musa of TaxLienLady.com®.
How do tax lien investors research tax sale properties and choose the right ones to bid on? Find out on TaxLienLady’s® live virtual tax lien investing workshop. In this 4-1/2hour, 3-day online workshop she will demonstrate how to make sure that the liens or deeds purchased in the online tax sales are profitable. This information is so important for tax lien investors to know that it is being offered at 50% off until July 31.
The major thing holding people back from investing tax liens or tax deeds is not knowing how to pick the right properties to bid on. One question that is asked a lot is, “How do I do due diligence on the properties in the tax sale to ensure that I bid on good properties and don’t lose money?”
“That is a good question because you can lose money on your investment if you buy liens or deeds on properties that don’t have enough value,” states Ms. Musa.
This is exactly what she will be teaching about in the next Live Virtual Tax Sale Success Workshop on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, August 2, 3, & 4, 2022. She will show participants how to avoid making mistakes and how to make sure that they profit from tax liens and redeemable tax deeds in the online tax lien sales.
This Online Workshop will take place from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm Eastern time on each day of the Workshop and all trainings will be recorded and made available to participants. A workbook and resource materials will be provided for each session.
Day 1 will cover what online tax sales are coming up in the next few months, where and when they take place, and how to get the tax sale information and filter the tax sale list to the right properties to research. On day 2, Ms. Musa will show how to quickly get the information needed on the tax sale properties to determine which properties to bid on. Day 3 will continue with more information on researching tax sale properties, preparing to bid at the tax sale, and what to do once a lien or deed is won.
This 4 and half hours of training with bonuses and resource materials is a $997 value. But it is available through July 31 for only $497.
To get more information or register, go to https://www.taxlienlady.com/tax-lien-investing-workshops/tax-sale-success-virtual-workshop/
Joanne Musa
1-908-391-3277
http://www.taxlienlady.com
http://taxlieninvestingtips.com/2015/04/24/tax-lien-investing-boot-camp/
