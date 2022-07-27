Loveforce International Releases a Happy Gospel Song and Gives Away a Children’s Book
On Friday, July 29th, Loveforce International will release a happy Gospel music song and giveaway a children's book to close the July portion of A Loveforce Summer.
Santa Clarita, CA, July 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, July 29th Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles. In honor of the new Digital Music Single, Loveforce International will giveaway a children’s book. This release and giveaway will complete the July portion of A Loveforce Summer.
The New Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Come On Get Happy.” The single is an upbeat, good-time Gospel song with shades of Southern Soul laced throughout. The lyrics that are happy, not preachy. It’s got a beat that you can sway or dance to. The goal of the song is to make people happy.
Loveforce International will give away the e-book version of School Kidz Volume 2 by Mark Wilkins. The book is a collection of nine stories geared towards high school-aged children (ages 14-18). Many of the stories are humorous. Some of the stories are about a group of kids who become involved in a rotten egg war, a girl who doesn’t exist, and a teen who sends his friend out on a date with his sister.
“We are completing the July portion of our Loveforce Summer with pure happiness,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We are releasing a happy Gospel song and a fun book for teenagers.”
The e-book will be given away on Friday, July 29th only, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The new Digital Music Single will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, Tik Tok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack and Qobuz.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at: (661) 523-4954.
The New Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Come On Get Happy.” The single is an upbeat, good-time Gospel song with shades of Southern Soul laced throughout. The lyrics that are happy, not preachy. It’s got a beat that you can sway or dance to. The goal of the song is to make people happy.
Loveforce International will give away the e-book version of School Kidz Volume 2 by Mark Wilkins. The book is a collection of nine stories geared towards high school-aged children (ages 14-18). Many of the stories are humorous. Some of the stories are about a group of kids who become involved in a rotten egg war, a girl who doesn’t exist, and a teen who sends his friend out on a date with his sister.
“We are completing the July portion of our Loveforce Summer with pure happiness,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We are releasing a happy Gospel song and a fun book for teenagers.”
The e-book will be given away on Friday, July 29th only, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The new Digital Music Single will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, Tik Tok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack and Qobuz.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at: (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories