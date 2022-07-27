Neobrite Releases Their Newest Indie Pop Single, "Drive"
Detroit, MI, July 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Hailing from the metro-Detroit area, indie musician, James Kay under the moniker Neobrite, writes about summer nights in the city. Celebrating memories of blissful summer days and hitting the town. "Drive" hits home with its energetic beats, melodic hooks, and exciting guitar riffs. Whether you are headed to a concert, hitting the dance club, or dropping off your date at the end of the night; these core summer memories are truly captured in this indie pop anthem. Are you ready to drive?
"Drive" was released on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and all other major distributors worldwide on July 22, 2022. To listen to this new single follow the link below:
open.spotify.com/track/5meCgxnspMZSZwHnZeR9s6
About:
Neobrite is a Detroit, Michigan indietronica / rock solo project formed in 2010 by James Kay. The sound is heavily influenced by 90's video game music, 80's pop music, and bands like Angels & Airwaves, The Naked And Famous, M83, Flor, Foster The People, MGMT, St. Lucia, and Empire of the Sun... etc.
The project continues to be worked on by James after a long on/off hiatus ranging from 2012 to 2019, with the occasional release on SoundCloud during that time. The project is in full swing again with plans to release singles and possibly an EP in the future. Neobrite released the indie 80's rock influenced single, "Space" on March 4, 2022. On July 22, Neobrite released their latest single, "Drive" with a heavy indie pop influenced sound. To stay up to date follow: www.neobritemusic.com.
