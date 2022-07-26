Homeinc Earns 2022-2023 Great Place to Work Certification™
Homeinc, a growing real estate company in South Florida, earns the "Great Place to Work" Certification for the second year in a row.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Homeinc is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the 2nd year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Homeinc. This year, 96% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 43 points higher than the average U.S. company.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Homeinc is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”
“We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified for the second year in a row, as we consider employee experience a top priority every single day,” said COO Angela Letourneau. “We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees at Homeinc. We celebrate and thank them for all that they due to earn this incredible recognition.”
This year, Homeinc assisted with several community outreach programs. In the fall, Homeinc employees packed backpacks with school supplies for Broward County foster children’s back to school event. During the holidays, Homeinc partnered with Broward Voices in collecting toys for Broward County foster children. Homeinc employees enjoy giving back and are given the opportunity to volunteer throughout the South Florida communities.
Homeinc also encourages continuing education. The sales and acquisitions team participate in weekly trainings set up by management. The company also encourages employees to take training or courses on their own, paid for by the company. This year, Homeinc will be sending the leadership team to conferences throughout the country.
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
Homeinc is hiring.
Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit the Homeinc careers page at: https://www.homeinc.com/careers/sales-acquisition-agents/
Homeinc is a real estate company that focuses on making the selling experience stress-free for our sellers. Homeinc offers their services throughout Florida and Georgia. Their licensed team of real estate agents walks each seller through the process. Because Homeinc purchases houses in “as-is” condition, sellers no longer need to work about making costly updates or repairs. Homeinc can close quickly but also offers post-occupancy options. At closing, Homeinc covers all commissions and closing costs- putting our customer first and ensuring that they get the most money at closing time.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Homeinc is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”
“We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified for the second year in a row, as we consider employee experience a top priority every single day,” said COO Angela Letourneau. “We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees at Homeinc. We celebrate and thank them for all that they due to earn this incredible recognition.”
This year, Homeinc assisted with several community outreach programs. In the fall, Homeinc employees packed backpacks with school supplies for Broward County foster children’s back to school event. During the holidays, Homeinc partnered with Broward Voices in collecting toys for Broward County foster children. Homeinc employees enjoy giving back and are given the opportunity to volunteer throughout the South Florida communities.
Homeinc also encourages continuing education. The sales and acquisitions team participate in weekly trainings set up by management. The company also encourages employees to take training or courses on their own, paid for by the company. This year, Homeinc will be sending the leadership team to conferences throughout the country.
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
Homeinc is hiring.
Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit the Homeinc careers page at: https://www.homeinc.com/careers/sales-acquisition-agents/
Homeinc is a real estate company that focuses on making the selling experience stress-free for our sellers. Homeinc offers their services throughout Florida and Georgia. Their licensed team of real estate agents walks each seller through the process. Because Homeinc purchases houses in “as-is” condition, sellers no longer need to work about making costly updates or repairs. Homeinc can close quickly but also offers post-occupancy options. At closing, Homeinc covers all commissions and closing costs- putting our customer first and ensuring that they get the most money at closing time.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Contact
HomeincContact
Angela Letourneau
1-888-850-2636
www.homeinc.com
Angela Letourneau
1-888-850-2636
www.homeinc.com
Categories