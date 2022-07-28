Join a1qa’s Online Roundtable and Talk Test Automation
a1qa’s specialists are holding the 4th roundtable on test automation.
Lakewood, CO, July 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- a1qa’s experts are about to launch the 4th online roundtable “How to get the most out of test automation?” on the 28th of July at 4 UTC+1.
The esteemed a1qa’s experts ― Kate Bazyleva, Head of pre-sales, and Valena Volkova, Business events lead ― are hosting the discussion. This time, Alex Tihonovich, Principal QA solution advisor at a1qa, joins the inner event as an attendee to share his in-depth background in adopting, monitoring, and managing test automation workflows.
Dima Tish, Head of global business development at a1qa, expressed his thoughts: “To overcome economic recession, companies strive to accelerate digital capabilities and effectively deliver within their Agile- and DevOps-based programs. Test automation is one of the enablers to reaching these objectives as it helps improve quality, agility, and speed so vital today for impeccable customer service.”
The a1qa team welcomes everyone to discuss the ways to wisely implement automated QA processes, track their efficiency, and tips to automate what’s really valuable for the business.
About a1qa
Being a pure-play QA company for 19+ years, a1qa assists F500 companies in boosting software quality. 1,100+ QA engineers provide professional QA support while helping customers achieve business and operational benefits, such as shortened QA costs, mitigated risks, increased profits, and more. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.
Contact:
United Kingdom:
3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX
+44 208 816 7320
United States:
3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235
+1 720 207 5122
start@a1qa.com
Check out more information about a1qa on the website https://www.a1qa.com/.
