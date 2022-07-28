Future Electronics Wins Abracon’s Global Fastest Growing Distributor Award for 2021
Future Electronics has been named Global Fastest Growing Distributor for 2021 by Abracon.
Pointe Claire, Canada, July 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has won the Global Fastest Growing Distributor award for 2021 from Abracon, an industry leader in electronic components.
"We are very excited to be recognized as Abracon's top global growth partner in 2021," said Craig Sydell, Future's Director of Product Marketing. "Future and Abracon have built a true partnership together, and the results speak for themselves. We look forward to continued success in 2022 and beyond."
Abracon presented the award to Future Electronics at EDS 2022 in Las Vegas.
"We are pleased to award Future Electronics as our top global growth partner," said Abracon Director of Global Distribution/EMS Chad VanDoorninck. "Their focus on stocking and selling the entire Abracon portfolio provided growth opportunities across all key customer verticals."
Future Electronics outperformed all other distributors across the world, generating industry leading sales growth on behalf of Abracon while effectively supported their customers' needs in 2021.
Abracon is an industry leader in passive components, providing timing devices, RF and antenna, and inductor and connectivity solutions. Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon is innovating for tomorrow's designs with engineering, sales, and operations located around the globe.
For more information, and to order from the complete line of Abracon products, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
