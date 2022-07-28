Custom Podiums Offer Affordable, Brandable Marketing Solutions
Hackensack, NJ, July 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Testrite Visual, the leader in US Made visual display solutions, is rolling out a new custom marketing solution that works for businesses of all sizes.
After months of prototyping, Custom Podiums are now available as an affordable, brandable marketing tool in quantities of 25 and up. This new style hardware can be used as a Trade Show counter, Sales Podium, Sell and Tell Counters, Food Prep Demo counter, or Cell Phone Sales station - and these are just a few of the installations where Testrite Visuals new custom podiums are being used.
Testrite Visual’s custom podiums are a sales station, branded visual display, and foot traffic enhancing marketing tool all in one and customers have complete control over the design. Testrite’s Custom Podiums are made to order with design options include lightweight Aluminum or Steel tubing, or single piece rollaround steel bases. They offer shelves, custom brackets and cross bars to suit your application. Customers can select just the right style countertop, from waterfall edge laminated wood to cost efficient expanded PVC (EPVC).
And, since graphics integration is at the heart of every piece of hardware made by Testrite, there are multiple graphic options. Looking for individual graphics? Customers can add up to four interchangeable graphics to a stand with Charisma SEG Podiums. Is cost efficiency critical? In that case a single wrap around graphic might fit the bill. Backlighting podiums adds emphasis and excitement to these sales counters. Need your team members to be able to stand behind the podium? Removing the rear crossbar allows staff to stand comfortably behind it.
Testrite offers sales and design services to help clients find the right design to meet their needs.
About
Testrite Visual is Testrite Visual is an elite manufacturer of visual display solutions for local and national retail store brands. Their team of design, visual merchandising experts, and engineers strive daily to look for new ways to make their retail visual display solutions even better. As a fourth-generation, 102-year-old family-owned and operated business and American manufacturer, we focus on providing hardware and solutions to integrate graphics into the retail environment. To learn more about Testrite’s contact Testrite today at www.testrite.com.
Contact
Jeffrey Rubin
