Solomon/Turner PR Named A Top PR Firm for 2022 by St. Louis Small Business Monthly
This is the 14th consecutive year Solomon Turner has received this recognition.
St. Louis, MO, July 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Solomon Turner PR, a St. Louis public relations firm, has once again been named one of the top public relations firms in St. Louis by Small Business Monthly. This is the 14th consecutive year Solomon Turner has received this recognition.
The top PR firms are selected from nominations by clients and area business owners. Respondents explain why their St. Louis public relations firm should be included on the list. The winning selections are based on feedback and recommendations from local CEOs and decision makers.
"We are once again honored that our clients continue to nominate us for this prestigious recognition. Receiving this honor for the 14th year in a row is a testament to those leaders who continue to put their faith and trust in Solomon Turner to help them grow their businesses,” said Steve Turner, Principal.
Turner added, “Business owners continue to seek out well-researched, strategized and highly executable PR initiatives that can help them scale their company. The demands for a well-integrated campaign have never been higher in today’s marketing environment.”
“Recruiting alone has never been more of a challenge and brand awareness and leadership positioning in top-tier publications can play a large role in attracting and retaining members of your team. Corporations should have a separate public relations plan specifically for recruitment.”
“We are grateful to be assisting a large number of clients in this process and appreciate the excellent feedback our team received during the nomination process.”
The complete listing of the top public relations firms is now available in the July, 2022 edition of Small Business Monthly at https://sbmon.com.
About Solomon/Turner Multimedia PR
Now celebrating its 32nd year in business, Solomon/Turner Multimedia PR specializes in working with emerging businesses from start-ups to large enterprises. The agency has worked with clients on a national as well as local basis. Solomon/Turner has special expertise working with emerging companies, high-tech firms, nationally known personalities, authors and speakers. The firm provides clients with both traditional and social marketing to include reputation management, leadership positioning, recruitment strategy, graphic design, media relations, content building, video production and video marketing, and special events. Solomon/Turner is a member of the Public Relations Society of America, Media Relations certified, and member of the Public Relations Inner Circle. For additional information visit Solomon Turner PR Solomon Turner PR or call 314-205-0800.
