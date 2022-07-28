Adams Property Group Adds Five Brand New Self-Storage Facilities to Portfolio
The Self-Storage Industry Continues to Flourish in the Southeast
Charleston, SC, July 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- It has been a busy season for Adams Property Group, with the addition of five brand new properties to manage in the Southeast. In addition to managing their existing portfolio of almost 2 million square feet of self-storage properties, the real estate investment group now owns and manages the newly built Monster Self Storage facilities in Valdosta, GA and Statesboro, GA. They also took on management responsibilities for the brand new Your Storage Units facilities that recently opened in Kissimmee, FL, Jacksonville, FL, and North Augusta, SC. Other expansions include Monster Self Storage in Greenwood, SC and Your Storage Units in Panama City Beach, FL in June 2022.
Adams Property Group also owns approximately one million square feet of retail and flex space in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. Its non-storage investment portfolio is comprised of grocery-anchored retail, non-anchored retail, business parks, and light-industrial facilities.
A.L. Adams Construction Company completed construction of Monster Self Storage Valdosta in March, and Monster Self Storage Statesboro in May. A.L. Adams Construction Company also headed up construction for the expansion at Monster Self Storage Greenwood.
A.L. Adams Construction Company is an affiliate of Adams Property Group, LLC and is based in Greenwood, SC. Operating with the mission of delivering high-quality, cost-effective construction services, on schedule and with the best service in the industry. A.L. Adams Construction Company engages with clients as a general contractor in retail, self-storage and industrial projects throughout the southern United States.
Founded in 2008 and based in Charleston, SC, Adams Property Group is committed to excellence in all aspects of commercial real estate. The company continues to support the tenants and communities they serve through innovative operating experience, efficiency, and solid relationships. For more information, visit adamspropgroup.com
For media inquiries, please contact Diana Anderson at danderson@adamspropgroup.com.
Adams Property Group also owns approximately one million square feet of retail and flex space in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. Its non-storage investment portfolio is comprised of grocery-anchored retail, non-anchored retail, business parks, and light-industrial facilities.
A.L. Adams Construction Company completed construction of Monster Self Storage Valdosta in March, and Monster Self Storage Statesboro in May. A.L. Adams Construction Company also headed up construction for the expansion at Monster Self Storage Greenwood.
A.L. Adams Construction Company is an affiliate of Adams Property Group, LLC and is based in Greenwood, SC. Operating with the mission of delivering high-quality, cost-effective construction services, on schedule and with the best service in the industry. A.L. Adams Construction Company engages with clients as a general contractor in retail, self-storage and industrial projects throughout the southern United States.
Founded in 2008 and based in Charleston, SC, Adams Property Group is committed to excellence in all aspects of commercial real estate. The company continues to support the tenants and communities they serve through innovative operating experience, efficiency, and solid relationships. For more information, visit adamspropgroup.com
For media inquiries, please contact Diana Anderson at danderson@adamspropgroup.com.
Contact
Adams Property GroupContact
Diana Anderson
661-644-6622
https://www.adamspropgroup.com
https://www.monsterselfstorage.com/
Diana Anderson
661-644-6622
https://www.adamspropgroup.com
https://www.monsterselfstorage.com/
Categories