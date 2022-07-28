Avant Healthcare Professionals Achieves ANCC Accreditation for Nursing Continuing Professional Development
Avant Healthcare Professionals announced that it received Nursing Continuing Professional Development (NCPD) accreditation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). This accreditation reinforces the company’s commitment to using evidence-based criteria when developing high-quality educational activities that promote the professional growth of its nurses.
Orlando, FL, July 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Avant Healthcare Professionals today announced that it has received Nursing Continuing Professional Development (NCPD) accreditation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). This accreditation reinforces the company’s commitment to using evidence-based criteria when developing high-quality educational activities that promote the professional growth of its nurses.
“With this distinction, Avant Healthcare Professionals joins an influential global community of accredited organizations focused on advancing nursing practices and improving outcomes. This is a differentiator for Avant and our parent company Jackson Healthcare whose mission is to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone we touch,” said Marisa Zaharoff, MSN, RN and president of Avant Healthcare Professionals. “I am incredibly proud our leaders, including Adam Kless, MSN, MBA, RN, NEA-BC and vice president of clinical operations; Brenda Reinert, MSN, RN, CWOCN and assistant vice president of professional development; Tracey Neville, MSN-NE, RN, Dip Ed and director of continuing education; and our entire clinical team for their vision and diligence over the last year and a half.”
“ANCC accreditation underscores Avant’s ongoing commitment to clinical excellence and innovation in healthcare staffing,” adds Kless. “Having the ability to support our clients, field healthcare professionals and corporate nurses in their continued clinical development is one of the many qualities that sets Avant apart from others in the market.”
NCPD accreditation from the ANCC elevates educational offerings that benefit Avant nurses and the patients and communities they serve by:
- Promoting the highest professional standards to sustain effective strategies that improve professional nursing practices.
- Improving curricula for nurses to provide evidence-based education that strengthens professional development programs.
- Increasing credibility to adhere to evidence-based, global standards that deliver quality, professional education.
- Expanding visibility to be included among other accredited organizations listed in a nationwide searchable directory.
- Increasing demand to offer continuing professional development contact hours that are essential to building professional portfolios, and maintaining certification and accreditation from ANCC and other licensing boards and regulatory bodies.
The ANCC Accreditation Model is based on the original Donabedian framework of structure, process and outcome measures to evaluate quality – and its standards provide organizations with a structured, evidence-based framework to design and implement NCPD activities.
For more information on the ANCC NCPD Accreditation Program, visit www.nursingworld.org/ncpd.
Contact
